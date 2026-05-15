Wellness Company Nationally Recognized: Dr. McCullough Takes the ‘Emergency Medicine’ Revolution to Fox & Friends

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In a recent segment of Fox & Friends broadcast from the Fox Studios in Times Square, host Ainsley Earhardt interviewed Dr. Peter A. McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, regarding the increasing difficulty many Americans face in accessing prescription medications. Citing data that nearly one-third of citizens struggle to fill prescriptions due to rising costs or persistent drug shortages, Earhardt and McCullough discussed the practical necessity of medical preparedness.

Dr. McCullough introduced the concept of the Medical Emergency Kit, a service provided by The Wellness Company that allows patients to obtain essential, pre-prescribed medications before an acute health crisis occurs. He explained that these kits are designed to address common infections—ranging from bronchitis and urinary tract infections to tick-borne Lyme disease—enabling patients to initiate treatment within the critical 36-to-72-hour window necessary to prevent more serious complications. He emphasized that for travelers or those in rural areas, having these life-saving medications on hand provides a vital safety net when access to an urgent care facility or emergency room is unavailable or impractical.

McCullough detailed that the service operates through an online consultation process where physicians review patient health histories to authorize the kits. Once approved, the medications are prescribed in the patient’s name and shipped directly to their home. He noted that the company, which began operations in 2022, has become a vertically integrated health organization offering telemedicine, nutraceuticals, and care management services.

Dr. McCullough addressed the vulnerability of the U.S. drug supply, noting that because a significant portion of generic medications is manufactured overseas, supply chains remain precarious due to uncertain shipping routes. He argued that pre-prescribing these medications offers a logical solution to potential shortages, ensuring that families have emergency supplies in their medicine cabinets. Earhardt concluded the segment by noting the affordability of the kits compared to the high out-of-pocket costs of emergency room visits, with McCullough encouraging viewers to visit twc.health/focalpoints to explore their options for health preparedness.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

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