The WHO’s Deadly Blunders: Why Globalism Is Failing Public Health

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As we follow the MV Hondius Hantavirus outbreak story, major blunders by the WHO cannot be ignored:

5/2/26 with dead body on board and in harbor at Cape Verde, WHO fails to evacuate ship

5/2/26 WHO locks passengers in cabins to get further exposed to virus potentially from corpse and rodent droppings for 8 days—this caused a new serious case in ICU on ECMO in Paris and two non-ill test-positive cases taken to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta

5/10/26 WHO fails to fully inspect and sample rodents/corpse, decontaminate ship at Tenerife to protect remaining crew

5/11/26 WHO allows 30 crew members and medical personnel to set sail for Rotterdam risking more cases on this leg of the voyage

Please enjoy this May 11, 2026, episode of Human Events Daily on Real America’s Voice, host Jack Posobiec and Dr. Peter McCullough discussed the ongoing Hantavirus outbreak occurring on the cruise ship MV Hondias.

Dr. McCullough explained that the Hantavirus outbreak was caused by rodents on board, with the virus circulating through contaminated rodent dust in the ship’s ventilation system. He explicitly rejected the notion of person-to-person transmission, citing research in the Journal of the Infectious Diseases of America to support this, and emphasized that the virus is primarily spread via airborne particles from rodent excrement.

Dr. McCullough sharply criticized the response by health authorities, particularly the World Health Organization. He argued that instead of immediate evacuation and ship decontamination, authorities improperly locked passengers in their cabins, which he claimed exacerbated the situation. Furthermore, he condemned the subsequent handling of passengers in biosecurity centers in places like Omaha, describing it as a theatrical and ineffective display that subjects healthy, exposed individuals to unnecessary confinement.

Regarding treatment, Dr. McCullough suggested that early medical intervention is critical for Hantavirus and criticized public health agencies for failing to provide adequate options. He advocated for the proactive use of antivirals and mentioned that preclinical data indicates potential utility for favipiravir, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. He reiterated his recommendation for travelers to carry emergency medical kits—specifically the “contagion kit” offered by The Wellness Company—to provide a measure of personal protection and access to pharmaceuticals when traveling.

Following the Hantavirus segment, the discussion transitioned to The Wellness Company’s initiatives in other areas. Dr. McCullough reported on preliminary survey data suggesting that a combination of ivermectin and mebendazole may show promise as an adjunctive treatment for various solid organ cancers, noting that these drugs are generic and well-characterized. He also discussed The Wellness Company’s “SHIELD” protocol, a system of botanicals for cancer prevention, and highlighted new, orally administered GLP-1 receptor agonist agents, including terzepatide tablets and gum, as alternatives for weight management. Throughout the interview, both men emphasized individual autonomy and the importance of bypassing mainstream, state-controlled medical narratives in favor of independent, evidence-based options.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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