3 Days Left to Prosecute Anthony Fauci

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday I joined Rob Finnerty on NEWSMAX to discuss one of the most urgent deadlines in American justice: Anthony Fauci now has just three days left before the five-year statute of limitations expires on his perjury before Congress.

On May 11, 2021, Fauci testified under oath: “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” That statement was made exactly five years ago. Under 18 U.S.C. § 1001 (false statements to Congress), federal prosecutors have until May 11, 2026 to bring charges. After that, he walks free forever on this felony — no matter how much evidence piles up.

VERIFIED CRIMES — WHAT RAND PAUL HAS ALREADY REFERRED TO THE DOJ

Senator Rand Paul has formally referred Fauci to the Department of Justice multiple times for at least two clear federal felonies:

1. Lying to Congress / False Statements (18 U.S.C. § 1001)

The core allegation is that Fauci’s sworn denial of funding gain-of-function research at Wuhan was materially false. NIH grants (via EcoHealth Alliance) sent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for bat coronavirus experiments that created chimeric viruses — exactly the definition of gain-of-function that Fauci denied under oath. Internal NIH emails and grant documents released years later make this denial impossible to defend.

2. Destruction of Federal Records & Directing Others to Destroy Records

Fauci and top aides repeatedly instructed colleagues to delete emails after reading them to evade FOIA requests and congressional oversight. A top Fauci adviser has already been indicted on related charges. Paul has stated publicly: “Fauci did all three — lying, destroying records, advising destruction.”

These are not fringe theories. They are documented criminal referrals from a sitting U.S. Senator backed by emails, grants, and congressional investigations.

THE BROADER ALLEGED CRIMES — THE FOUR MECHANISMS OF MASS CASUALTIES

Beyond the perjury and records violations, I laid out in the interview the four mechanisms through which Fauci’s actions appear to have caused millions of American casualties:

1. Funding Gain-of-Function Experiments at the Wuhan Lab

NIAID under Fauci’s direction bankrolled the very experiments that sparked the global pandemic.

2. Suppression of Early Treatment Protocols

Fauci and his allies actively worked to discredit and suppress hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin — cheap, safe, repurposed drugs with decades of safety data — while pushing dangerous and expensive alternatives.

3. Deadly Hospital Protocols

Remdesivir (highly toxic) and mechanical ventilation were pushed as standard of care, contributing to an untold number of preventable hospital deaths.

4. Experimental mRNA Injection Mandates

Fauci relentlessly pushed coercive mandates for the experimental mRNA injections. According to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), this has resulted in over a million deaths, disabilities, and injuries.

Fauci and public health officials also used artificially inflated COVID-19 case counts to manufacture fear, justify lockdowns, school closures, and the entire vaccine-mandate regime that devastated families and the economy. A recent German study found that 86% of PCR-positive cases had no antibodies.

We Need Justice — Not Just Another Hearing

The American people are exhausted by endless hearings with no consequences. The evidence is public. The criminal referrals are already sitting on the DOJ’s desk. The statute of limitations is about to slam shut on the easiest, most provable charge: perjury.

Three days. That’s all that stands between accountability and Fauci walking away scot-free. America deserves better. The families who lost loved ones deserve better. The millions injured by these policies deserve better.

The clock is ticking.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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