Mainstream Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccination and Increased Cancer

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

This first wave of mainstream acknowledgements are about cancer on the rise in general. From Time Magazine in 2025 to an interview with cancer survivor Katie Couric in 2026, there is a general recognition that after stead rises from 2000 to the present, there was a sharp inflection point upward in 2021 with the roll out of the ill-fated genetic vaccines.

Ironically, Couric developed cancer after COVID-19 vaccination. Couric and her husband, John Molner, received their second doses together in early 2021. She documented the event on Instagram with the caption, “I am so stoked that I got poked,” and expressed deep gratitude for the healthcare workers supporting the effort. Shortly after her first dose, Couric reported feeling “great” with virtually no side effects. She had no idea a consequence of her shots could be a new breast cancer. Katie Couric was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in June 2022 after a routine mammogram. Following a lumpectomy and radiation, she became cancer-free and now advocates for regular screenings but shows no concern over emerging cancer risks in the vaccinated.

Kuperwasser, C., & El-Deiry, W. S. (2026). COVID vaccination and post-infection cancer signals: Evaluating patterns and potential biological mechanisms. Oncotarget , 17.

So Time Magazine and Couric are baffled, but unvaccinated Higbie and McCullough are not fooled on this edition of Frontline.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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Kuperwasser, C., & El-Deiry, W. S. (2026). COVID vaccination and post-infection cancer signals: Evaluating patterns and potential biological mechanisms. Oncotarget, 17.