By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In an April 29, 2026, appearance on The Steve Gruber Show (Real America’s Voice), cardiologist and Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, Dr. Peter McCullough, discussed the federal indictment of Dr. David Morens, a former senior advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci. McCullough characterized the indictment, which alleges Morens conspired to circumvent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests regarding the origins of SARS-CoV-2, as a significant “inflection point.” He questioned whether Morens might serve as a “fall guy” to shield Fauci and argued that the legal system should explore nullifying any preemptive pardons to ensure accountability for government officials’ conduct during the pandemic.

Transitioning to clinical and policy topics, McCullough addressed President Trump’s recent interest in researching psychedelic drugs for treatment-resistant depression and PTSD. McCullough expressed cautious support, noting that while these substances may offer limited therapeutic value in strictly controlled inpatient settings, they are not home-use medications and carry significant safety risks.

The interview focused heavily on oncology, specifically the potential for repurposing affordable, generic medications. McCullough highlighted research conducted by The Wellness Company suggesting that a combination of ivermectin and mebendazole may assist in managing various solid-organ cancers. He argued that these agents appear to reduce tumor proliferation, inhibit angiogenesis, and accelerate apoptosis—mechanisms that are distinct yet synergistic. McCullough noted that while preclinical and clinical data exist for individual use, he is urging the National Cancer Institute to initiate large-scale, prospective, randomized, double-blind trials to validate this combination as an adjunctive cancer therapy. He contrasted this approach with the current oncology model, which heavily favors expensive, proprietary chemotherapy regimens.

Finally, McCullough reiterated his support for The Wellness Company’s “Shield” product, a botanical-based formulation he contends helps bolster the body’s natural defenses against malignancy. He concluded by encouraging a shift toward preventive, integrative strategies, emphasizing that patients should consult their physicians to explore these options rather than relying solely on traditional, high-cost interventions.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

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