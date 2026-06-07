Meat Allergies, Engineered Ticks, and a Missing Surgeon General

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Why is the bio-pharmaceutical complex using infectious disease threats, real and perceived, to constantly frighten us in social media?

🎙️ Stinchfield Podcast Summary — June 2, 2026

Host Grant Stinchfield with guest Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

🦠 Alpha-Gal Syndrome: A Meat Allergy from Ticks

The episode centers on alpha-gal syndrome, a condition transmitted by the Lone Star tick that causes a severe allergic reaction to red meat and animal byproducts. Stinchfield opens by noting the CDC estimates upwards of 450,000 Americans have been infected. Symptoms include nausea, skin rashes, and general illness occurring hours after consuming meat — a delayed reaction that makes diagnosis difficult.

McCullough explains the mechanism: the tick injects sugar molecules resembling those in beef, sensitizing the immune system over 6–9 months. He offers hope through desensitization therapy, which can restore the ability to eat meat.

💰 The Bill Gates Connection

The conversation pivots to Bill Gates, a close connection to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The Gates foundation granted $7 million to a biotech company researching genetically engineered ticks — at the same time Gates heavily invests in fake meat alternatives. Stinchfield plays a Gates clip where he calls cow methane “6% of global emissions” and advocates synthetic beef. A 2016 World Science Festival clip of Dr. Matthew Lau is even more damning: Lau openly muses about “human engineering” tick bites to make people allergic to meat because “people eat too much meat.” McCullough calls this “creepy” and notes Gates has been spotted at Baylor University (McCullough’s alma mater) dating Paula Hurd.

🏛️ Government Bioweapons & Lab Leaks

McCullough connects alpha-gal to a broader pattern of government experiments gone wrong:

The USDA experimented with bird flu that jumped to mallard ducks — which McCullough says spread across American farms and drove up egg prices

The anthrax scare originated from a government lab at Fort Detrick

The swine flu “epidemic” never materialized but forced dangerous vaccines on the public

Tick research dates back to Cold War programs targeting Russia

Nicholas Hulsher, a McCullough colleague, appeared on Newsmax asserting these outbreaks are not from climate change but from “government-related or NGO-related laboratory activities.”

💉 Booster Mania & RFK Jr. Disappointment

McCullough eviscerates the COVID booster program: every booster targets a variant already gone by the time it ships, and the CDC stopped reporting actual uptake data in 2023, relying now on bogus phone surveys. He’s baffled that the vaccine advisory committee (VRBAC) voted 8–1 to approve yet another booster.

A striking moment: McCullough expresses disappointment in RFK Jr., who has been a no-show at Senate hearings on vaccine injuries. “Either he’s completely lost his interest or he’s been told to stand down,” McCullough says. He also notes RFK’s visibly uncomfortable body language when Trump claimed Tylenol causes autism — McCullough insists the McCullough Foundation’s published data shows it’s the bundle of childhood vaccines driving the rising 3.2% autism rate.

🏥 Healthcare Leadership Void

After very little MAHA progress, the FDA’s commissioner Dr Mary Makary, VRBAC chairman Dr. Vinay Prasad, and Senior Advisor, Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg are all out. McCullough laments: no U.S. Surgeon General after nearly two years, and now Nicole Sapphire (a mammogram radiologist with no leadership experience) is the latest floated nominee. He contrasts her with senior emergency physician Dr. Kelly Victory, who has led large organizations and serves in key positions at The Wellness Company. The current administration is getting very poor advice on selecting from a wealth of available medical leadership and scientific expertise in America. To make matters worse, Washington is a swamp and when good people go there, they tend to sink into the muck, become mired themselves and are rendered ineffective at change for the public good.

🧰 Practical Advice & Sponsorship

McCullough strongly recommends doxycycline within 72 hours of a tick bite to prevent Lyme disease — available in The Wellness Company’s emergency medical kit. He shares that his own wife contracted Lyme at Lake Grapevine; only his prompt empirical treatment spared her a lifetime of misery.

The Wellness Company also sells Ultimate Spike Detox, formulated by McCullough to aid in clearing spike protein from the body post-vaccine or post-infection. Stinchfield endorses it as his podcast’s #1 seller.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

📎 References