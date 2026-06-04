Market Preparation: How Public Health Agencies Use "Biosecurity" to Leverage Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Steve Gruber starts early on Day Break, Real America’s Voice. Here is an update.

Summary: Dr. Peter McCullough on Day Break — Hantavirus, Ebola, and Market Preparation for Vaccination

Steve Gruber opened with a sardonic take on the endless parade of health scares — flesh-eating bacteria, bird flu, hantavirus, and now Ebola — arguing the media-industrial complex wants Americans in a perpetual state of panic. He brought on Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company, to inject common sense into the fear cycle.

The Fear Pipeline

McCullough identified a deliberate pattern: public health agencies, in tight coordination with mainstream media, feed Americans a steady diet of “frightful messages” about distant threats that pose zero practical risk to everyday life. Hantavirus, tied to the MV Hondias cruise ship, does not spread person-to-person in community settings — it isn’t found in the nose or mouth of free-living people. Ebola, similarly, is a bat-borne illness confined to contaminated bushmeat handling and unsafe burial practices in Africa. Most outbreak fatalities never even reach a hospital. Yet the messaging conspicuously omits sanitation guidance or treatment options. Instead, the public is told a “vaccine is coming in a few months.”

“It’s almost as if this is market development for future vaccination,” McCullough said. Gruber pressed further, asking if the goal is to “soften up the audience” with existential fear so the vaccine becomes the hero. McCullough confirmed the pharmaceutical industry literally calls this market preparation — manufacturing anxiety to create demand for a pre-planned product.

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Alpha-Gal and the Outdoors

Gruber pivoted to alpha-gal syndrome (red meat allergy from tick bites), noting the “unprecedented” language mirrors every other scare campaign. McCullough, practicing in Texas where a meat allergy would be catastrophic, has seen zero cases clinically. The tick injects a sugar antigen that cross-reacts with meat sugars, but the risk is manageable with basic precautions — long sleeves, prompt tick removal. Gruber speculated the messaging serves to keep people indoors, away from vitamin D.

Practical Defense

McCullough emphasized that broad-spectrum antivirals — hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, oseltamivir — likely work against these rare viruses and are “certainly worth a try where we have nothing else.” He’d take HCQ himself if exposed to hantavirus or Ebola on a cruise. The Wellness Company offers Contagion Kits, Travel Kits, and the original Medical Emergency Kit for those wanting peace of mind without waiting for government solutions.

Hantavirus Vaccine Development

Hantavirus vaccine research has been underway for decades, primarily targeting Hantaan and Puumala viruses endemic to Asia and Europe. Inactivated virus vaccines developed in China and South Korea have been deployed regionally but never gained international regulatory approval. Recent efforts have shifted toward DNA-based and recombinant protein vaccines targeting the Gn/Gc glycoproteins. No hantavirus vaccine is currently licensed in the United States or Europe, and given the virus’s negligible community transmission profile, the push toward accelerated vaccine development for a cruise-ship-associated strain raises legitimate questions about whether public health agencies are exploiting isolated incidents to build a commercial vaccine market.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

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