The Theater of Fear

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

On many trips someone comes up to me and tells me they are part of “Flashpoint Army” the fervent followers of Gene Bailey.

📺 Flashpoint Episode Summary — Gene Bailey with Dr. Peter McCullough

Topics covered: Medicaid fraud crackdown, autism-vaccine link, COVID origins & Fauci accountability, Hantavirus cruise ship outbreak, GLP-1 drugs, vaccine recommendations.

🏥 Medicaid Fraud & Hospice Shutdowns

Gene Bailey opens by highlighting a federal audit revealing Maine made roughly $46 million in improper Medicaid payments for autism services. VP J.D. Vance’s Fraud Task Force has suspended 800 hospice programs, primarily around Los Angeles, with fewer than 20 complaints received — evidence, McCullough notes, that the operators knew they were fraudulent. McCullough describes the Medicare/Medicaid billing system as an “honor system” ripe for exploitation, particularly in chronic care and autism services. Vance announced a national moratorium on new hospice and home health licenses pending systemic reform.

🧠 Autism Epidemic & Vaccine Link

McCullough reports that 3.2% of the childhood population now has autism, with 27% classified as profound — nonverbal, self-harming, unable to use the bathroom. He identifies predisposing factors: older parents (men over 40, women over 35), premature delivery, genetic factors, and psychiatric/anti-seizure drugs during pregnancy. He explicitly rejects Tylenol as a cause, calling Trump and RFK Jr. “way off base” on that point.

The critical risk factor, per McCullough: receiving a large bundle of vaccines between ages one and two, which can “convert the child into autism.” The McCullough Foundation has published a peer-reviewed report in the Journal of the Independent Medical Association concluding combination vaccines are a risk factor. They sent it to RFK Jr., the CDC, and the head of the CDC Autism Spectrum Network — “crickets” in response. His recommendation: no vaccines for healthy children, or at minimum delay until after age four when the brain is developed.

🦠 COVID Origins & Fauci

McCullough recounts his early skepticism of the wet-market theory, noting that most early COVID cases had never been near the Wuhan market. CIA investigator James Erdman’s testimony revealed Fauci’s influence over intelligence assessments. McCullough highlights how Fauci rewrote the definition of gain-of-function research in 2015 to lift a funding pause, and that USAID served as a “giant slush fund” funneling money through sub-grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology — hidden from USAspending.gov.

On ivermectin/hydroxychloroquine suppression, McCullough goes further than RFK Jr.’s legal-loophole theory: he argues the government wanted people sick and desperate to accept vaccines, pursuing a “needle in every arm” agenda regardless of human cost.

🚢 Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak

The MV Hondius outbreak (three deaths, dozens quarantined) is dismissed by McCullough as “theater.” He cites a 2022 Infectious Disease Society of America paper concluding the virus does not transmit person-to-person in community settings. The WHO botched containment by locking passengers in cabins at Cape Verde instead of evacuating and decontaminating the ship. McCullough warns this manufactured fear is preparation for a hantavirus vaccine mandate for cruise travel — similar to how the British locked down a ship over rotavirus (common cruise diarrhea). His advice for cruisers: bring a medical kit with hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, nasal spray, and gargle; get fresh air; and be skeptical.

💊 GLP-1 Drugs & Adult Vaccines

McCullough, a 20-year prescriber of GLP-1 agonists, supports oral formulations over injectables due to side-effect risks (pancreatitis, optic neuritis). He reserves injectables for patients over 300–400 pounds with advanced diabetes. For adult vaccines, he recommends them only for specific high-risk cases: asplenic patients (pneumococcal, meningococcal), those with severe lung disease, and healthcare workers for hepatitis B. “A healthy person — like everybody on this show right now — I don’t think any of us should be taking vaccines.”

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

🔗 References