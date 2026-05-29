Savage Minds Rip Into the Architecture of Deception

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I met a very interesting journalist recently—Ms Julian Vigo.

Dr. Julian Vigo is a cultural anthropologist, journalist, filmmaker, and the Editor-in-Chief and host of the Savage Minds Podcast. Launched in 2020, Savage Minds is an independent, British-American digital magazine and media collective covering politics, culture, science, and media ethics. Through her podcast, Vigo hosts deep-dive interviews with academics, activists, and authors, examining highly debated geopolitical events, free speech, social issues, and media critique.

Academic & Professional Background

Education: Earned her PhD in Comparative Literature, with a specialized focus on ethnography, from the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center.

Academic Career: Taught globally as a professor and lecturer since the early 1990s. Her university tenures include New York University, Goldsmiths University of London, the University of Montréal, and the European University Institute.

Specialties: Focuses on contemporary ethnography, postcolonial theory, political philosophy, gender studies, and digital culture.

Journalism: Beyond her platform, her commentary has been published in Forbes, The Critic, Quillette, The Federalist, and CounterPunch.

Author & Filmmaker

Vigo is an independent filmmaker and the author of several peer-reviewed articles and books. Her notable book publications include:

Performative Bodies, Hybrid Tongues: Race, Gender, and Modernity in Latin America and the Maghreb (2010).

Earthquake in Haiti: The Pornography of Poverty and the Politics of Development (2015), which critically analyzed international aid structures and child trafficking schemes following the 2010 disaster.

Savage Minds: Julian Vigo & Dr McCullough

The Savage Minds Podcast functions as an investigative platform for current events and social commentary. Vigo frequently interviews high-profile alternative thinkers, whistleblowers, and scholars on contentious issues—ranging from public health policies and gender identity laws to international relations. The platform deliberately frames its journalism as “immune to cancel culture.” She has courageously covered conflicts all over the globe including the Palestinian genocide and atrocities committed against the Lebanese civilian population.

This episode of Savage Minds, hosted by Julian Vigo, features an extensive discussion with cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global medical response.

Dr. McCullough presents a stark critique of the COVID-19 genetic vaccines, citing peer-reviewed literature to argue they cause subclinical and clinical heart damage, including myocarditis and lethal micro-scarring. He asserts that the cardiac arrest rates observed in young, healthy athletes (2021) represent a “tenfold rise” linked to vaccine-induced inflammatory responses.

Throughout the conversation, both participants emphasize the existence of a pervasive institutional cover-up, suggesting that public health agencies, media outlets, and government bodies systematically suppress evidence of vaccine injuries to protect the “ideology” of mass vaccination. They discuss the misuse of VAERS data and argue that the underreporting factor is significant, potentially accounting for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S. alone.

The discussion extends to the irrationality of lockdowns, the suppression of early treatment options, and the censorship of dissent. They conclude that the pandemic served as a massive exercise in human compliance, where religious leaders and those asserting bodily autonomy faced severe state-sanctioned punishment, reflecting a profound betrayal of public trust by global institutions.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation