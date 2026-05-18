FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, and Pandemic Preparedness Investing

There's no business like pandemic business. A presentation by Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg to the European Union Parliament
John Leake's avatar
John Leake
May 18, 2026

Dear Readers,

Please listen to Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg’s May 12 EU Parliament exposition of Jeffrey Epstein’s Project Molecule—the working name of a 2011 proposal that Epstein submitted to Bill Gates and JPMorgan Chase for the creation of a donor-advised fund for investing in pandemic response technologies and financial instruments such as pandemic insurance.

As I listened to her presentation, I wondered if “Project Molecule” was the inspiration of CEPI - Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. CEPI was founded principally by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum in 2017 to serve as a vehicle for investing in new vaccine technology for emerging infectious diseases.

Given that Jeffrey Epstein had his fingers in so many grand globalist pies that have been baked in recent decades, it should come as no surprise that he wanted to get in on the action of pandemic preparedness. After all, there’s no business like pandemic business!

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