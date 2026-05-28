The Pandemic Playbook: Exposed on Dangerous Intellectuals

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

What is a “dangerous intellectual?” Well for starters, it’s the name of retired Brigadier General Blaine Holt.

In this episode of Dangerous Intellectuals, host Brigadier General Blaine Holt and Dr. Peter McCullough analyze the emerging Hantavirus situation linked to the MV Hondias. They characterize the official response as a coordinated, fear-based narrative designed to manipulate the public, reminiscent of the 2020 COVID-19 playbook.

The MV Hondias Investigation

Dr. McCullough, utilizing data from the McCullough Foundation, reports that the ship departed on April 1st, apparently bypassing mandatory rodent safety checks. Several individuals on board became ill, and two fatalities occurred. McCullough argues that the World Health Organization (WHO) has failed in its duty by failing to evacuate the ship promptly, instead locking passengers in cabins to breathe potentially contaminated air. He asserts that the virus is transmitted via rodent droppings and dust, not human-to-human, yet authorities are pushing an unfounded contagion narrative of exclusive P2P spread.

WHO and the Vaccine Syndicate

The discussion frames the WHO not as a neutral health body, but as a “vaccine promotional unit” within a biopharmaceutical complex. McCullough and Holt argue that the crisis is being manufactured to generate fear, thereby creating a market for a new Hantavirus vaccine despite the limited statistical risk. They highlight that the WHO, CDC, and mainstream media are ignoring viable, early treatment options—specifically Favipiravir, hydroxychloroquine, and ivermectin—in favor of preparing the market for mass vaccination.

Narrative Control and Fifth-Generation Warfare

General Holt categorizes these events as “fifth-generation warfare,” where an adversary utilizes information chaos and fear to disrupt society and enforce compliance. They argue that the mainstream media is deliberately suppressing facts, such as the recovery of patients treated at home, to maintain a narrative of “unassailable” and “untreatable” threats. They emphasize that the government’s consistent failure to offer medical solutions—only vaccines—reveals a malevolent strategy to erode national sovereignty and increase public dependency on centralized globalist institutions.

A Call for Alertness

The hosts conclude with a call to action for listeners to remain “awake” and independent. They urge individuals to:

Reject fear: Utilize education and research to build confidence.

Seek alternatives: Rely on independent sources like McCullough’s Focal Points Substack and Medical Emergency Kits from The Wellness Company rather than government guidance.

Engage locally: Take an active role in local city councils and community affairs to resist globalist encroachment, such as 15-minute cities and surveillance mandates.

The episode serves as a manifesto for personal and medical sovereignty in the face of what they describe as a persistent, orchestrated assault on individual freedom.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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