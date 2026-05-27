FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Tick-Borne Alpha-Gal Syndrome Skyrocketed 10,000% as Bill Gates Spent $7.6 Million Developing GMO Ticks Designed to Spread in the Wild

Nicolas Hulscher joins Rob Finnerty on NEWSMAX to break down the explosive rise in tick-induced meat allergies.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
May 27, 2026

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Last night, I joined Rob Finnerty on Newsmax to discuss the explosion of alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), a tick-borne condition that can make people severely allergic to meat.

A recent study found that the incidence of tick-borne alpha-gal syndrome skyrocketed by approximately 10,000% since 2013, transforming what was once considered a rare condition into a rapidly expanding public health issue. Even more alarming, incidence increased by an additional ~300% from 2021 to 2024 alone, signaling a sharp acceleration in recent years.

STUDY: Tick-Borne Alpha-Gal Syndrome Incidence Skyrocketed 9,800% in the U.S. Since 2013

STUDY: Tick-Borne Alpha-Gal Syndrome Incidence Skyrocketed 9,800% in the U.S. Since 2013

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
May 22
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Many have rushed to blame “climate change.” But when a disease explodes at this scale, it’s important to look at other factors.

The U.S. Army’s Tick Experiments

Few Americans realize that in the 1960s, the U.S. Army released hundreds of thousands of radioactively labeled ticks into the environment as part of biowarfare research. The documented purpose was to study how rapidly ticks could spread and track their movement across regions.

It would be no surprise if they attempted similar dangerous experiments on American soil in the following 60 years.

Gates Foundation Funding for Genetically Engineered Ticks

Another major concern is modern biotechnology.

The Gates Foundation has provided $7.6 million in funding to create genetically modified ticks designed to spread in the wild. In 2023, the Gates Foundation awarded Flyttr the cash to “initiate development of a self-limiting tick” designed to spread and control cattle ticks.

When “Bioethics” Starts Sounding Like Bioterrorism

Perhaps most disturbing of all, a recent peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Bioethics argued that genetically engineering lone star ticks via CRISPR to deliberately spread alpha-gal syndrome would be “morally obligatory” as a form of “moral bioenhancement” to discourage people from eating meat.

Peer-Reviewed Paper Says Genetically Engineering Ticks to Spread Meat Allergies Is “Morally Obligatory"

Peer-Reviewed Paper Says Genetically Engineering Ticks to Spread Meat Allergies Is “Morally Obligatory"

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
May 19
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You read that correctly.

Why the FBI Must Investigate

When a disease linked to tick bites rises 10,000% in just over a decade, while historical military tick releases, modern biotechnology funding, and academic proposals to intentionally spread the condition all coexist in the same landscape, it is no longer unreasonable to demand serious investigations.

The FBI should investigate all possible bioterror-related activities connected to this extraordinary surge in tick-induced meat allergies.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

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