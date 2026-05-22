FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Sophie Bertrand's avatar
Sophie Bertrand
5h

Call Billy to know what he's done.

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FarmGirl's avatar
FarmGirl
5h

Maybe this will encourage a reverse migration back to farms where people try to control their food supply a bit more. It is like folks working with naturopaths rather than conventional doctors. Thank God we still have a few options.

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