Fauci Directed CIA’s Wuhan Cover-Up: Whistleblower Testimony Exposes an Inflection Point in the Pandemic Narrative

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Is the pursuit of justice gaining ground on pandemic fugitive Anthony Fauci?

In a May 14, 2026, appearance on Fox Business’s The Evening Edit with host Liz MacDonald, medical commentator Dr. Peter McCullough discussed bombshell Senate testimony from James Erdman III, a 20-year veteran operations officer with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Erdman alleged that the intelligence community intentionally downplayed the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China.

McCullough emphasized the significance of Erdman’s testimony, which detailed how Dr. Anthony Fauci allegedly exerted undue influence over intelligence deliberations in February 2020 and June 2021 to steer the narrative toward a natural origin. Erdman testified that he and other analysts faced retaliation for supporting the lab-leak hypothesis and that the CIA engaged in the unauthorized monitoring of internal personnel and whistleblowers to manage the flow of information. McCullough pointed to Erdman’s claim that, as of August 12, 2021, the CIA was prepared to classify the pandemic as a lab leak—a position that was abruptly reversed just five days later.

McCullough framed these revelations as a critical “inflection point” in understanding the pandemic response, describing the situation as a national security crisis characterized by a “muddled boundary” between public health and biodefense research. He argued that the evidence presented by Erdman demonstrates “fraudulent concealment” and an intentional collaboration between U.S. and Chinese entities that resulted in global morbidity and mortality.

McCullough expressed deep frustration that no Democratic senators attended the hearing, interpreting this as a partisan effort to shield the established narrative. He called for an official effort to nullify any preemptive pardons granted to Fauci and other government employees, asserting that they should be held accountable for the safety problems associated with the vaccine rollout and the broader pandemic response. McCullough concluded that the world is seeking justice for what he termed “mass negligent homicide,” and he urged the American public to demand a formal investigation into the intelligence community’s suppression of data regarding the virus’s origins and the subsequent vaccine injury syndromes.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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