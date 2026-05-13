20-YEAR CIA VETERAN CONFIRMS ANTHONY FAUCI AND THE CIA INTENTIONALLY COVERED UP COVID’S LAB ORIGIN

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today, a twenty-year CIA veteran still employed by the agency — James Erdman III — testified under oath before Sen. Rand Paul and confirmed what we’ve known for five years: the Intelligence Community knew SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab in 2020, buried it, and Anthony Fauci helped make it happen.

Here is exactly what James (Jim) Erdman III laid out in public testimony.

Timeline & Key Points from Today’s Hearing

Early 2020 : CIA scientific analysts assessed that a Wuhan lab leak was the most likely origin of SARS-CoV-2. Internal vote: 5-1 in favor of lab leak.

2021–2023 : Analysts repeatedly reached the same conclusion in multiple reviews. Those findings were buried, softened, or rewritten by CIA/IC leadership into the public “neutral / we don’t know” stance given to Congress and the American people.

August 2021 (The Smoking-Gun Flip) : August 12, 2021 : The CIA was actively prepping a public announcement declaring the origin a lab leak (following the 90-day review). August 17, 2021 (just five days later): The position was suddenly scrapped and flipped to neutral. The agency has provided zero documentation explaining why.

Fauci’s Direct Intervention : Erdman testified point-blank: “Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional.” Fauci inserted himself into the intelligence process on at least two documented occasions (February 2020 and June 2021), supplied a curated list of conflicted experts (including several authors of the infamous “Proximal Origin” paper), and helped steer the IC away from the lab-leak conclusion.

Broader Multi-Agency Effort : The whistleblower described a “concerted” cover-up involving intelligence community leaders, NIH-linked scientists, and the Biological Sciences Experts Group (BSEG). Conflicts of interest were rampant — many of the same people cycling between NIH grants, Wuhan research ties, and shaping public/intel messaging.

Post-Election “Clean-Up” : A final CIA assessment conceding lab leak as likely was only issued after the 2024 election — not because of new intelligence, but so outgoing officials could close the book and claim “nothing left to find.”

Policy Consequences: Erdman noted the suppressed findings directly influenced pandemic response, including emergency-use authorizations for mRNA injections and the entire “lab leak = conspiracy theory” narrative that dominated 2020–2023.

CIA Response: The agency immediately condemned the hearing as “dishonest political theater” and emphasized that Erdman appeared via subpoena, not voluntarily.

The American people were lied to for years while millions suffered. Today’s testimony represents on-the-record confirmation from inside the CIA that the COVID cover-up was real, deliberate, and coordinated at the highest levels of public health and intelligence leadership.

The five-year statute of limitations to prosecute Fauci for verified perjury expired just two days ago. However, conspiracy-related charges and other serious crimes are still on the table.

Watch the full hearing here: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/whistleblower-testimony-on-the-covid-coverup/

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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