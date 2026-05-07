The Digital Cage: Why Modernity is Making Us Lonely and Sick

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long-format interview with mind-body expert Dr Maria Kosma.

🎙️ Embodied Consciousness and Holistic Health

In a compelling episode of FOCAL POINTS, host Dr. Peter McCullough welcomes Dr. Maria Kosma, an Associate Professor of Kinesiology at Louisiana State University, to discuss the critical intersection of physical movement, social connectedness, and mental health. Dr. Kosma’s latest research challenges the reductionist, Cartesian view of mental health that treats the body as a mere mechanical object subservient to the brain.

🧠 Beyond the Brain: The Embodied Mind

The conversation centers on the philosophy of Maurice Merleau-Ponty, who argued that the mind and body are an inextricable unity—what he termed “embodied consciousness.” Dr. Kosma emphasizes that stress is not merely a psychological phenomenon residing “in the head,” but a systemic state experienced by the “habituated body.”

Dr. Kosma explains her recent work on the Hypothalamic–Pituitary–Adrenal (HPA) axis, which she uses as a primary example of how physiological and psychological states are linked. While conventional medicine often relies on pharmacotherapy or brain-oriented interventions to manage anxiety, Dr. Kosma advocates for a holistic approach. By improving one’s “body schema”—the pre-reflective, multisensorial unity of the self—through regular, mindful physical movement, individuals can modulate the HPA axis, fostering resilience against chronic stress.

📱 The Crisis of Modernity and Loneliness

Dr. McCullough and Dr. Kosma explore the current mental health crisis, particularly among young adults, which they attribute to a confluence of factors:

Technological Addiction: The design of platforms encouraging infinite scrolling, coupled with the pressure to maintain an online persona, fosters generalized anxiety and sleep disturbances.

The Erosion of Community: Contrasting modern Anglo-American culture—which prioritizes extreme individualism—with Mediterranean and South American cultures, they highlight the protective benefits of close-knit social networks. The loss of daily, in-person social interactions and the rise of isolated living, they argue, are major drivers of the current epidemic of insomnia and anxiety.

Hyper-Measurement: Dr. Kosma criticizes the modern, utilitarian obsession with tracking steps, calories, and sleep data through smart devices. She argues that this turns physical activity into “dreadful drudgery” rather than a natural, joyful human necessity.

🤸 Performative Movement as Antidote

A highlight of the discussion is the “performative” aspect of movement. Dr. Kosma shares insights from her pilot studies involving performing arts, such as aerial silks and imaginative movement programs. Even for individuals dealing with chronic conditions like Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, participating in group-based, creative physical sequences proved transformative. These activities allowed participants to transcend pain and symptoms by engaging their imagination and communal spirit, effectively reducing “kinesiophobia” (the fear of movement).

Both experts agree that the human body is designed to be outside and active. Dr. McCullough reflects on his own experience with line dancing, noting that the mental focus required for coordination, combined with the communal setting, produced a level of exhaustion and satisfaction that standard weightlifting or treadmill running could not replicate.

🚀 Looking Forward

The interview concludes with a reflection on the encroachment of digital demands and the uncertain impact of AI. While Dr. Kosma remains hopeful, she urges her students and listeners to reclaim their agency by engaging in analog practices—such as writing by hand, journaling, and prioritizing in-person social connection—to preserve human creativity and body-mind unison in an increasingly screen-dependent world.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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📚 References