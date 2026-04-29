By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In this discussion on Faith & Freedom reported by Alter AI, host Shemane Nugent and Dr. Peter McCullough explore the alarming rise of “turbo cancers”—a phenomenon characterized by cancers emerging at younger ages, presenting with increased severity, and progressing at a rapid, unprecedented rate.

Valdes Angues R, Perea Bustos Y. SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis. Cureus. 2023 Dec 17;15(12):e50703. doi: 10.7759/cureus.50703. PMID: 38234925; PMCID: PMC10792266.

🧬 Key Insights on Turbo Cancer

Dr. McCullough attributes this surge to the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent mRNA vaccination campaign. He cites data suggesting that synthetic messenger RNA may impair DNA repair mechanisms and possess oncogenic properties. Furthermore, he explains that the Spike protein—present in both the virus and the vaccines—can compromise critical tumor surveillance systems, specifically P53 and BRCA.

💊 Potential Therapeutic Approaches

The conversation highlights promising preliminary findings regarding the use of repurposed, inexpensive anti-parasitic medications, specifically ivermectin and mebendazole, as adjunctive treatments for cancer.

Mechanism of Action: These agents may inhibit cancer cell proliferation, restrict the development of new blood supply (angiogenesis), and promote apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells.

Study Results: Dr. McCullough notes that in a recent study of patients with established cancers, the combination of these drugs led to disease stabilization or regression in a significant majority of participants, though he emphasizes the need for large-scale, prospective, double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled trials to confirm these results.

🏛️ Institutional Critique

Both participants express deep concern regarding the current medical establishment’s focus. They argue that the National Cancer Institute is overly reliant on traditional, incremental approaches—surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation—while failing to invest adequately in cancer prevention or explore the efficacy of accessible, generic alternatives. Dr. McCullough calls on the current administration to prioritize the rigorous evaluation of these promising, off-label treatments to move beyond corporate-driven cancer protocols.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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