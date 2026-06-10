Ivermectin Plus Mebendazole: Mechanisms, Observational Outcomes, and the Case for Randomized Trials

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
If you or a loved one are battling cancer, should you consider adding the combination of ivermectin-mebendazole to your regimen? Dr Gina Loudon weighed in on this question with Dr McCullough on American Sunrise, Real America’s Voice.
🎙️ Ivermectin-Mebendazole Cancer Breakthrough
Dr. Peter McCullough joined Dr. Gina Loudon on Real America’s Voice to discuss a landmark study published in the peer-reviewed, highly respected, Anti-Cancer Research Journal — the first ever examining ivermectin and mebendazole in combination for cancer treatment.
🔬 The Study
The Wellness Company conducted a human observational study tracking cancer patients using off-label ivermectin-mebendazole (typically one tablet daily, some twice daily). Results were striking:
84% of patients experienced clinical benefit — either cancer stabilization or regression
Over 90% stayed on the medication
~25% reported side effects, largely GI-related and manageable
McCullough emphasized this was “real world patient reported outcome” research — observing actual use and outcomes rather than controlled trial conditions.
🧬 Mechanism of Action
The drugs work through three distinct pathways:
Reduced cancer cell proliferation
Cutting off blood supply to tumors
Accelerated apoptosis — the body’s natural cleanup and clearance of cancer cells
💰 The Cancer Center Problem
McCullough and Loudon pointed to the “book and bill” system that incentivizes cancer centers to push expensive chemotherapy rather than investigate cheap generics. While cancer treatment generates billions annually, inexpensive options like ivermectin-mebendazole get ignored because there’s no profit motive.
🏛️ What’s Next
McCullough revealed results have been sent to RFK Jr. at HHS and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, urging government-sponsored double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trials through the National Cancer Institute. The MAHA coalition made a public push for psychedelics in PTSD and treatment resistant depression; will they do the same for IVM-Meb in cancer?
“What are they waiting for?” — McCullough
The Wellness Company offers 100% American-made ivermectin and mebendazole direct to consumers, positioning itself as an alternative to “Big Pharma’s greed and poisons.” McCullough noted many oncologists are now accepting of patients using these adjunctively with traditional treatment.
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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company
https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points
Hulscher N, Victory K, Thorp JA, Pinsky D, Diaz-Villalobos A, Gillooly P, Coulson F, Annazone M, Radesi C, Brooks J, McCULLOUGH PA, Risch H. Real-world Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort. Anticancer Res. 2026 Jun;46(6):3243-3255. doi: 10.21873/anticanres.18194. PMID: 42203321.