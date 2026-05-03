By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was amazed to learn that Lance Wallnau had converted an entire Colleyville home into studio set with changing rooms. Alter AI summarized our conversation.

🎙️ Summary: Dr. Peter McCullough on The Lance Wallnau Show

In this April 22, 2026, interview, Lance Wallnau hosts Dr. Peter McCullough to discuss critical health issues, focusing on the therapeutic potential of repurposed drugs, the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, and the necessity of individual health sovereignty.

💊 Repurposed Agents and Cancer

Dr. McCullough highlights the promising anti-cancer applications of ivermectin and mebendazole. He reports on a real-world study of 200 patients (122 reaching the six-month mark) using these agents alongside standard care for solid organ cancers. The findings were encouraging:

84% clinical benefit: Including stable disease or regression.

Safety: Reported gastrointestinal side effects, but no serious adverse events. Dr. McCullough argues these drugs attack cancer cells through multiple mechanisms and calls for large-scale, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials under the National Cancer Institute.

🧬 Spike Protein and Detoxification

A central theme is the persistence of the spike protein—derived from either the virus or vaccinations—circulating in the bloodstream for years. Dr. McCullough explains the “Ultimate Spike Detox” protocol, utilizing nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin to assist the body in clearing these proteins. He also emphasizes:

Shedding: Acknowledged as a phenomenon of spike transference, particularly among premenopausal women.

Detoxification: In addition to nutraceuticals, he advocates for sweating via infrared saunas as a primary method to eliminate spike proteins.

🏛️ Institutional Critique and Health Sovereignty

The conversation frames the modern medical establishment as compromised by corporate incentives and ideological capture. Dr. McCullough criticizes the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its past pursuit of companies providing nutraceuticals, such as vitamin D and nasal sprays, asserting that government suppression of safe, over-the-counter options exacerbated the pandemic’s toll.

The discussion also explores the historical context of vaccination, drawing parallels between early ideological fervor and the contemporary “religion” of science. Both host and guest champion the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement, urging citizens to move away from passive reliance on the pharmaceutical-industrial complex and toward proactive, informed, and individual management of their own health and wellness.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points