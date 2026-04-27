FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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CIA-Buried Cancer Research, Frog Gut Microbe Eliminates Tumors In Mice, Real-World Ivermectin And Mebendazole Outcomes, And The mRNA Cancer Crisis

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on The Jimmy Dore Show
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Apr 27, 2026

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined The Jimmy Dore Show to cover four major cancer developments now colliding at once: U.S. government data confirming a surge in early-onset cancers, real-world clinical outcomes with ivermectin and mebendazole, CIA-suppressed antiparasitic cancer research, and a breakthrough frog gut microbe that completely eliminates tumors in preclinical models.

CIA-SUPPRESSED CANCER RESEARCH: A 50-YEAR DELAY

One of the most striking revelations: a 1950s Soviet study showing antiparasitics could disrupt cancer growth was obtained and classified by the CIA for over 60 years.

Key findings:

  • Tumors and parasites share metabolic traits (e.g., glycogen dependence)

  • Antiparasitic compounds demonstrated anti-tumor activity in animals

Instead of being used to advance critical cancer research, the document was buried for over half a century.

IVERMECTIN + MEBENDAZOLE: REAL-WORLD CANCER OUTCOMES

We also discussed our new prospective observational cohort study evaluating ivermectin + mebendazole in cancer patients.

BREAKING: Largest Real-World Analysis of Ivermectin + Mebendazole in Cancer Patients Shows 84.4% Clinical Benefit — Nearly HALF Report Cancer Disappearance or Regression

BREAKING: Largest Real-World Analysis of Ivermectin + Mebendazole in Cancer Patients Shows 84.4% Clinical Benefit — Nearly HALF Report Cancer Disappearance or Regression

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Apr 7
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After 6 months, 84.4% reported to have benefited in their cancer:

  • 32.8% reported no evidence of disease (cancer was gone)

  • 15.6% reported tumor regression

  • 36.1% reported stable disease

Results of this magnitude typically trigger massive clinical investment when attached to novel and patentable drugs.

FROG GUT MICROBE: 100% TUMOR ELIMINATION IN MICE

We also covered a groundbreaking preclinical discovery: A bacterium isolated from amphibian gut microbiota—Ewingella americana—was shown to:

  • Eliminate 100% of tumors in mice within ~15 days

  • Selectively target and colonize tumor tissue

  • Trigger durable immune memory (tumors failed to regrow upon re-exposure)

NEW STUDY: Frog-Derived Gut Bacterium Completely Eradicates 100% of Tumors After a Single Dose in Mice

NEW STUDY: Frog-Derived Gut Bacterium Completely Eradicates 100% of Tumors After a Single Dose in Mice

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Apr 14
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Mechanistically, it:

  • Directly destroyed tumor cells

  • Activated a robust immune response

  • Outperformed chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors in the model

It’s early-stage and in animals—but results like this are rare and demand immediate follow-up.

NEW CANCER DATA: A SIGNAL THAT CAN’T BE IGNORED

The latest U.S. government cancer surveillance data (SEER) shows a 6.4% rise in early-onset cancers (under 50) from 2021 to 2023—a sharp increase during the mass mRNA injection campaigns.

Specific cancers surged even higher:

BRAIN TUMORS: +19.5%
COLON/RECTAL CANCER: +19.4%
SMALL INTESTINE CANCER: +15.5%
OVARIAN CANCER: +12.8%
STOMACH CANCER: +7.3%
BREAST CANCER: +3.6%

BREAKING: U.S. Government Cancer Data Shows Early-Onset Cancers Surged 6.4% From 2021 to 2023

BREAKING: U.S. Government Cancer Data Shows Early-Onset Cancers Surged 6.4% From 2021 to 2023

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Apr 24
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This isn’t an isolated signal. It aligns with three other datasets from three countries:

Together, they form a consistent international pattern that can’t be ignored.

CONCLUSION

Clearly, the conventional cancer model has failed. Cancer remains the second leading cause of death worldwide, rates continue to rise, and 33% of Americans are projected to develop it in their lifetime.

It’s abundantly clear that things need to change. The question now is whether these latest breakthroughs will be seriously investigated—or deliberately ignored.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

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