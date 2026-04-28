How to Get Pfizer & Moderna mRNA Out of Your Body

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The most common question I receive from vaccine-regretters is: “how do I get the vaccine out of my body.”

🧬 Primer on Synthetic mRNA: Distribution, Metabolism, and Elimination

The introduction of lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-encapsulated synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) into the human systemic circulation via intramuscular injection represents a novel pharmacological intervention. Unlike endogenous mRNA, which is highly unstable and rapidly degraded, the synthetic variants utilized in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna platforms are chemically modified—most notably through the substitution of uridine with N1-methylpseudouridine—to enhance stability and translation efficiency and reduce their susceptibility to breakdown by human ribonucleases.

🧬 Engineered Stability: The Role of Nucleoside Modification

The primary mechanism utilized to evade the human immune system and resist degradation by ribonucleases (RNases) is the replacement of uridine with N1-methylpseudouridine (Ψ).