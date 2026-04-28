How to Get Pfizer & Moderna mRNA Out of Your Body

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The most common question I receive from vaccine-regretters is: “how do I get the vaccine out of my body.”
🧬 Primer on Synthetic mRNA: Distribution, Metabolism, and Elimination
The introduction of lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-encapsulated synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) into the human systemic circulation via intramuscular injection represents a novel pharmacological intervention. Unlike endogenous mRNA, which is highly unstable and rapidly degraded, the synthetic variants utilized in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna platforms are chemically modified—most notably through the substitution of uridine with N1-methylpseudouridine—to enhance stability and translation efficiency and reduce their susceptibility to breakdown by human ribonucleases.
🧬 Engineered Stability: The Role of Nucleoside Modification
The primary mechanism utilized to evade the human immune system and resist degradation by ribonucleases (RNases) is the replacement of uridine with N1-methylpseudouridine (Ψ).
Immune Evasion: Natural human cells are programmed to identify and degrade foreign, single-stranded RNA. By replacing standard uridine with N1-methylpseudouridine, the vaccine mRNA effectively “cloaks” itself. This modification reduces the recognition of the mRNA by pattern-recognition receptors (such as TLR3, TLR7, and TLR8), which would otherwise initiate an inflammatory cascade and lead to the rapid enzymatic destruction of the molecule.
Enhanced Stability: This modification does more than just hide the mRNA; it significantly increases the stability of the molecule within the cellular environment. By altering the physical and chemical properties of the RNA strand, it prevents it from being recognized as “foreign” and degraded by the body’s native RNase machinery.