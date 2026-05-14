By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Any outbreak investigation must have a timeline and constantly go back to it and refine what is unfolding. Here is an update on the MV Hondium Hantavirus ANDV strain outbreak:

4/1/26 Ship departs likely with infected rodents on board, or rodent excrement tracked in by Schilperoods



4/11/26 Dutch man, Leon Schilperood dies on ship (corpse on board for 14 days)



4/24/26 Spouse Mirijam Schilperood disembarks in St Helena with his body and dies shortly afterwards



4/24/26 Ill British man disembarks and airlifted to Johannesburg improved now out of ICU



4/24/26 n=28 passengers get off and remain well except Swiss man

4/24/26 Swiss man with mild symptoms has Hantavirus found and genotyped (below)



5/2/26 German woman dies on ship in harbor at Cape Verde (authorities refused to let the ship dock at the port because of the suspected hantavirus outbreak), corpse on board for 8 days



5/2/26 WHO locks passengers in cabins with infected rodents/ventilation system, fresh air on deck not permitted



5/10/26 Remaining passengers disembark in Canary Islands

5/10/26 Ill French woman flown from Tenerife to a Paris, France ICU on ventilator and ECMO (first victim from WHO lockdown)



5/11/26 MV Hondius, probably lightly decontaminated but corpses removed, sets sail with 30 crew and medical personnel to Rotterdam, Netherlands to arrive on May 17, 2026. No new cases reported as of May 14, 2026.

5/12/26 to 5/14/2026 no evidence of P2P spread by casual contact from any of the passengers and crew who disembarked under a wide range of biosecurity protocols, from full hazmat suits and isolation to nothing at all. However, a long-latency period will be cause for revisiting case emergence over the next several weeks.

Please enjoy this interview on set with Dr Peter McCullough with Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff at Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, AZ.

🎙️ Interview Summary: Dr. Peter McCullough on The Charlie Kirk Show

In this May 13, 2026, appearance at the Turning Point USA studios in Phoenix, Dr. Peter McCullough joined hosts Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff to discuss the origins of COVID-19, the resignation of FDA head Marty Makary, and the ongoing Hantavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius.

🐭 The Hantavirus Outbreak: A Case of “WHO Theater”

Dr. McCullough provided a critical assessment of the Hantavirus situation, dismissing the prevailing narrative of human-to-human transmission.

Environmental Origin: McCullough contends the outbreak is driven by rodent excrement on the ship and virus laden corpses for 21 days of that voyage , not casual contact transmission between passengers. He explained that Hantavirus is contracted by inhaling aerosolized urine or feces from infected rodents or exuded from corpses, typically in rural or enclosed environments.

Institutional Failure: He criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) for “theater” and mismanagement. By locking passengers in cabins and enforcing stringent “biosecurity” protocols—such as hosing down individuals in hazmat gear—the WHO ignored the likely source (rodent infestation) and failed to perform proper sterilization of the vessel which would take a week or longer.

Unnecessary Hysteria: McCullough highlighted the absurdity of the current response, noting that crew members and healthcare workers are being subjected to excessive quarantines despite a lack of documented human-to-human transmission. He argued that the safest course of action would have been immediate evacuation and thorough sterilization of the ship’s ventilation systems.

🏛️ Broader Institutional Critiques

COVID-19 Origins: McCullough reaffirmed his position that SARS-CoV-2 was a laboratory accident resulting from U.S.-Chinese collaboration. He implicated figures such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Ralph Baric who was suspended and suddenly retired from UNC, noting that the research was funded with the goal of creating vaccines, as evidenced by earlier DARPA programs like ADEPT P3.

FDA Leadership: Regarding Dr. Marty Makary’s resignation from the FDA, McCullough characterized the departure as a matter of “fit.” While acknowledging Makary’s courage during the pandemic, McCullough emphasized that the agency requires leadership with internal medicine, hands-on experience in drug development and safety rather than career commentators.

Dr. McCullough concluded by emphasizing the need for independent, evidence-based inquiry free from bureaucratic manipulation on shows like The Charlie Kirk Show, which carries on in his memory and legacy of pursuing truth.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. Alter AI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!

📚 References