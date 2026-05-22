By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It was a professional highlight to spend time in studio with media superstar, Ms Sage Steele.

🎙️ The Sage Steele Interview: A Critical Examination of the Pandemic Era

In a candid and wide-ranging conversation held at the Sage Steele studio, host Sage Steele and board-certified internist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough dissect the profound medical, ethical, and societal upheavals precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their discussion serves as a powerful indictment of modern institutional failures, highlighting a landscape where medical truth is often suppressed in favor of corporate interests and unyielding government narratives.

🪖 The War-Like Mobilization

Dr. McCullough frames the global response to the pandemic not merely as a public health initiative, but as a wartime activity. He points to legislative architecture, such as the 2004 BioShield Act and the 2005 PrEP Act, which established the legal framework for treating a biological threat with military-like enforcement. Under this paradigm, individual rights—including property rights, business autonomy, and bodily sovereignty—were treated as expendable collateral damage.

This strategic, top-down approach explains the conspicuous absence of the standard “apology” typically found in other controversies. In warfare, there are no apologies for the destruction of civilian lives or livelihoods; there is only, in the eyes of the orchestrators, the pursuit of victory. Dr. McCullough contends that the pandemic response was an exercise in raw power, designed to test global compliance while ensuring that the only “solution” was mass-scale vaccination.

🧪 The Denial of Causality in Modern Medicine

A harrowing theme throughout the interview is the systemic denial within the medical establishment. Dr. McCullough observes a persistent, institutional refusal to acknowledge the clear links between SARS-CoV-2 infection, the subsequent COVID-19 vaccines, and the surge in severe medical conditions like blood clots, myocarditis, and sudden cardiac arrests.

Patients presenting at major medical institutions with severe complications are routinely told that their symptoms are unrelated to either the virus or the vaccine, despite overwhelming evidence pointing to the lethal spike protein—which Dr. McCullough notes was intentionally engineered—as the primary culprit. He likens this behavior to the historical denialism of the tobacco industry, where doctors for decades refused to acknowledge the link between smoking and lung cancer, even as they treated the very patients they were failing to warn. This institutional gaslighting forces patients into a state of bewilderment and despair, as they are repeatedly told that what they are experiencing is unrelated to the most significant medical event of their lives.

📉 The Ideology of Compliance and the Path Ahead

Both Steele and Dr. McCullough express deep concern over the “religious” fervor surrounding vaccination. They argue that for many, the vaccine has been elevated to an article of faith, where any questioning is treated as heresy rather than scientific inquiry. This fanaticism explains the irrational behavior observed in public figures and neighbors alike—a cult-like devotion that prevents individuals from acknowledging obvious medical harm, even when they are witnessing it firsthand in their own bodies or those of their loved ones.

Reflecting on the childhood vaccine schedule, which has expanded dramatically since the 1970s, Dr. McCullough emphasizes the urgent need for a shift toward risk stratification. He argues that the modern “one-size-fits-all” mandate model is medically unjustifiable and that the health of the population would likely improve if medical decisions returned to the individual level, free from the financial incentives that currently corrupt the pediatric practice.

For those navigating this difficult reality, the interview concludes with a message of individual empowerment. Dr. McCullough encourages patients to be their own advocates, to seek out independent practitioners who prioritize human well-being over institutional directives, and to remain steadfast in questioning narratives that demand blind compliance. By seeking the truth—however uncomfortable—individuals can begin to reclaim their agency and demand accountability from a system that has long operated in the shadows.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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