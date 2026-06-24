Fauci Reckoning: Declassified Intel, Buried Whistleblowers, and the Congressional Subpoena that Could Change Everything

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Only through relentless reporting by some media outlets has the noose tightened on the chief pandemic villain, Dr Anthony Fauci.

🦠 Fauci, Gain-of-Function, and the Declassified ODNI Docs — Fox Business June 22, 2026

The Evening Edit host Liz MacDonald opened with newly declassified ODNI documents showing the CIA warned Dr. Anthony Fauci about a Wuhan lab accident in late 2019 — where lab workers were infected — well before COVID’s public emergence. The documents also reveal Biden officials buried a whistleblower complaint alleging Fauci lied to Congress about U.S. funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The interview juxtaposed two clips:

Fauci pushing the wet-market animal-spillover narrative

EcoHealth Alliance chief Peter Daszak openly describing the insertion of spike proteins into coronaviruses to create “killer” super-viruses with enhanced human-cell binding

McCullough didn’t mince words: “Fauci, when he was talking about the wet market, he was lying through his teeth. He knew all the while that SARS-CoV-2 was created in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Key revelations discussed:

Then-DNI Avril Haines — a participant in the infamous Event 201 pandemic planning exercise — funneled the whistleblower complaint via attorney Christopher Fonzone to HHS Secretary Becerra rather than the HHS Inspector General, effectively killing it

The Biden administration rationalized that Fauci wasn’t an “intelligence official,” so U.S.-funded super-virus creation “is not on the level of intelligence activity”

McCullough noted a media blackout from ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC — only Fox, Real America’s Voice, and independent outlets carried the story about Tulsi Gabbard’s biolab document release

The subpoena catalyst: McCullough called for a DOJ special counsel, arguing that an HHS inspector general lacks independence given the government’s conflict of interest. MacDonald emphasized that Fauci’s preemptive Biden pardon doesn’t shield him from state or local prosecution, leaving avenues open.

The declassified ODNI documents have now prompted congressional Republicans led by Rand Paul (R-KY) to subpoena Dr. Fauci, who has refused to voluntarily appear at HSGAC, for fresh testimony — a direct result of evidence showing the intelligence community knew about the lab leak and the subsequent cover-up long before the public was told otherwise.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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