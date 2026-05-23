Hantavirus Hysteria

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With suppressension of the ship’s rodent trap findings mandated after departing each port and its logs, the World Health Organization has constructed this false narrative:

"Based on currently available information, the working hypothesis is that the first case acquired the infection prior to boarding the cruise, through exposure on land."

Based upon the WHO’s lack of an outbreak investigation, you decide if this is true. Because if its not, then all the hysteria around P2P spread, biosecurity centers, quarantine, and continued media hype quickly dissolves.

Dr McCullough joins Kristi Leigh on LindellTV to break it all down.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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