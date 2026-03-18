THE BATTLE BEGINS: Rogue Judge Halts Vaccine Reform as Congress Moves to Unleash a Tsunami of Lawsuits Against Pfizer & Moderna

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday, I joined Kristi Leigh on Lindell TV’s DC Dispatch to break down what is unfolding right now — one of the most consequential public health battles in modern U.S. history.

On one hand, we had long-overdue reform of the childhood vaccine schedule finally underway. On the other, a federal judge just stepped in and shut it down overnight.

At the same time, a new federal bill would unleash a tsunami of lawsuits against Pfizer and Moderna, potentially driving them into bankruptcy.

A federal judge, Brian Murphy, has single-handedly halted reform of the childhood vaccine schedule — a decision that is nothing short of disastrous.

Just months ago, HHS moved to cut the schedule from roughly 80 doses down to around 30 by age 18 — a major correction to a system that had spiraled out of control.

And then, with one ruling, it was all stopped.

Not only did Judge Brian Murphy block the reforms — he:

Suspended all recent ACIP decisions

Reinstated the prior hyper-vaccination schedule

Reversed the move away from universal Hepatitis B shots in newborns

Effectively froze the advisory system itself

And it gets worse. The lawsuit driving this decision was backed by the American Academy of Pediatrics — an organization now facing a federal RICO lawsuit for allegedly operating a decades-long racketeering scheme that deceived Americans about vaccine safety for maximum profit.

This ruling has directly endangered the health of American children.

While the courts are trying to preserve the status quo, Congress may be about to blow it wide open.

The LIABLE Act, introduced by Rep. Chip Roy, would strip away the PREP Act liability shield that has protected Pfizer, Moderna, and other mRNA manufacturers from lawsuits.

If this passes, everything changes. For years, these companies have operated with near-total legal immunity.

Bill HR1432 would ignite a historic legal reckoning against Pfizer and Moderna — unleashing a tsunami of lawsuits from millions of COVID vaccine-injured Americans.

The data is also becoming impossible to ignore.

Our new study titled “Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Polymyalgia Rheumatica: A Review and Case Series Report” found a massive safety signal linking COVID-19 vaccination to polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR)—a debilitating autoimmune inflammatory disorder characterized by severe muscle pain and systemic inflammation.

The immune system essentially turns on the body. This is not a mild side effect, it is a serious, life-altering condition.

This is the moment where everything begins to break open. The courts are actively trying to shut down reform, yet the data is becoming too strong to ignore — and now, the legislative branch is moving toward accountability.

The battle has begun. Pressure is building from every direction — scientific, legal, political, and public.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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