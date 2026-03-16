FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Richard Lawson's avatar
Richard Lawson
3h

Before the bill is voted on each lawmaker should be required to reveal the names of the pharmaceutical companies who have contributed to their political campaigns. Otherwise it’s a useless vote.

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Walt C's avatar
Walt C
3h

Stripping immunity from the drug companies is the only way to ensure that it's only drugs that are tested for both safety and efficacy see the light of day. It boggles the mind to see people fighting against this simple and incredibly effective measure. Including an amendment making it illegal for the federal government to come between doctors and patients ever again!

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