BREAKING: Federal Bill Introduced to Strip COVID-19 “Vaccine” Manufacturers of Liability Protection
The LIABLE Act would trigger a historic legal reckoning — unleashing a tsunami of lawsuits from millions of vaccine-injured Americans against Pfizer and Moderna.
Representative Chip Roy has introduced the Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act, a bill that would strip COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers of the federal legal immunity granted during the pandemic and allow millions of injured Americans to pursue civil lawsuits.
During the COVID-19 emergency, the vaccines were classified as medical “countermeasures,” triggering protections under the PREP Act that effectively blocked lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies. Instead, injured victims have been forced into the federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP)—a little-known system that has paid only a tiny number of claims.
The LIABLE Act would remove all federal laws that grant COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers immunity from civil liability for harms caused by the shots. It would also allow individuals to pursue lawsuits even if they previously filed claims through federal compensation programs, and the legislation would apply retroactively, meaning people vaccinated earlier in the pandemic could still bring legal action.
The bill is co-sponsored by several members of Congress, including Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert, Clay Higgins, Paul Gosar, and Andy Biggs.
If the bill becomes law, the legal reckoning would be enormous.
A tsunami of lawsuits from millions of vaccine-injured Americans would slam vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer and Moderna — potentially large enough to drive the companies into bankruptcy.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
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Before the bill is voted on each lawmaker should be required to reveal the names of the pharmaceutical companies who have contributed to their political campaigns. Otherwise it’s a useless vote.
Stripping immunity from the drug companies is the only way to ensure that it's only drugs that are tested for both safety and efficacy see the light of day. It boggles the mind to see people fighting against this simple and incredibly effective measure. Including an amendment making it illegal for the federal government to come between doctors and patients ever again!