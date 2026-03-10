By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Six years into the COVID-19 pandemic there are no signs of justice for those who concealed the Wuhan lab origin of SARS-CoV-2, censored early treatment protocols, damaged clinical leaders, and promoted unsafe, ineffective, genetic vaccines still on the market to this day. Please enjoy this segment of The Case for America hosted by Treniss Evans. Be sure to hang on to your copy of Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. Artificial intelligence and search engine corruption cannot change the printed words in this widely read account of the early pandemic years.

