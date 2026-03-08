Why Take Blood Pressure Medications?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update on Real America’s Voice, Just the News hosted by Amanda Head and John Solomon. We lead off the conversation about trust in medications and the case example of antihypertensives.

Effective blood pressure control substantially reduces the risk of heart failure, stroke, and premature death. Large randomized trials and meta-analyses consistently show that lowering systolic blood pressure decreases major cardiovascular events, with particularly strong effects on stroke and heart failure. A reduction of about 10 mm Hg in systolic blood pressure is associated with meaningful reductions in stroke, heart failure, and all‑cause mortality. Intensive blood pressure control in high‑risk individuals further lowers rates of cardiovascular events and death compared with standard targets. Overall, sustained blood pressure control is one of the most effective strategies for preventing cardiovascular morbidity and improving survival. With weight loss, exercise, reduction in sodium intake, abstinence from alcohol, many patients can be managed with just one generic pill per day—small cost for a big gain.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

References

Brunström & Carlberg, JAMA Internal Medicine, 2018.

Ettehad et al., The Lancet, 2016.

SPRINT Research Group, New England Journal of Medicine, 2015. [jamanetwork.com] [thelancet.com] [nejm.org]