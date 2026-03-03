By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this interview I had with Austrian physician-influencer Dr Maria Hubmer-Mogg summarized by Alter AI.

In this wide-ranging interview, Dr. Peter McCullough, internist, cardiologist, and president of the McCullough Foundation, discusses his foundation’s recent research and his critique of institutional health systems. The conversation, conducted by Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg, centers on autism, vaccine safety, COVID-19 policy, and novel therapeutic developments for post-vaccine and long COVID syndromes.

🧩 Autism and Chronic Disease Epidemic

Dr. McCullough describes an alarming rise in pediatric chronic conditions—autism, ADHD, allergies, and obesity—stating that “over half of children” now live with such illnesses, compared to almost none in earlier generations. His foundation’s 2025 Autism Determinants Report (published on the Zenodo, OpenAire EU server) identified predisposing risk factors for autism:

older parental age,

premature birth,

common genetic susceptibilities, and

chronic in-utero exposure to strong psychiatric drugs.

This factors set up an infant or toddler to suffer subclinical encephalitis with a battery of routine childhood vaccines and then a portion of that group will develop a neuropsychiatric disorder such as ADHD, autism, tics, or epilepsy. He stresses that while some cases predate vaccines, the mass co-administration of combination vaccines (e.g., MMR, DTaP) appears central to the modern surge. McCullough asserts these combinations may trigger subclinical encephalitis leading to neurodevelopmental regression in predisposed children.

Three weeks, following release of the report, the CDC revised its public stance, acknowledging that a vaccine–autism connection “cannot be ruled out.” Within 90 days, President Trump reportedly directed the CDC to reduce the childhood immunization schedule by six diseases and 55 doses. McCullough Foundation impact is shown in this figure following government reports that led to no substantive change.

💉 Vaccine Safety and Institutional Failure

McCullough critiques coercive vaccination policies, including mandatory flu shots for healthcare workers. He cites clinical evidence suggesting the flu vaccine increases susceptibility to common colds and questions its net benefit. He also describes documented measles vaccine adverse events, arguing that the safety of live attenuated vaccines has been overstated compared to naturally acquired immunity.

Discussing the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, McCullough calls them “synthetic genetic code for a lethal bioengineered protein,” claiming they were deployed without adequate pharmacokinetic or genotoxic testing. He emphasizes that residual spike protein and mRNA persist long after injection, citing evidence of detection 3.5 years post-vaccination.

🧠 Governance, CDC Reform, and Accountability

McCullough outlines what he would implement as Health and Human Services Secretary: immediate market withdrawal of mRNA vaccines, a “Bethesda Conference” uniting major U.S. medical centers to review data on vaccine injuries, and full linkage of the CDC’s autism databases with vaccination records. He criticizes the September 22, 2025 federal press conference that attributed autism to prenatal acetaminophen (Tylenol) exposure, calling it an embarrassment that ignored definitive research that ruled out the connection. The public widely ignored the Tylenol false claim and now Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Kenvue, maker of Tylenol fueling a wave of consumer lawsuits. This has greatly distracted from combination vaccination as the real major risk factor for autism.

🌿 Spike Protein Detoxification and Alternative Therapeutics

Addressing long COVID and post-vaccine syndromes, McCullough introduces McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification,™ known as the McCullough Protocol.™ Using nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin, the regimen aims to degrade or neutralize spike proteins and reduce inflammation. He argues that natural compounds showed success in early trials but were suppressed by what he calls the biopharmaceutical complex. Thousands of patients reportedly show clinical improvement, with measurable declines in circulating spike protein levels.

McCullough calls for independent, federally-funded clinical trials but warns that patients should not wait “four to ten years” for bureaucratic validation of safe, natural remedies already demonstrating results.

🏛️ Final Message

McCullough concludes urging citizens to “seek the truth, be bold, and be relentless,” comparing today’s vaccine controversies to historical medical reckonings such as tobacco and physician cocaine drug addictions—conflicts that took decades to resolve.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

