FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

COVID-19 Vaccines & Cancer: Interview with Angus Dalgleish

The Professor of Oncology, St. George’s University, London, tells the story of the monster that has been unleashed on humanity
John Leake's avatar
John Leake
Feb 26, 2026

My interview this morning tells the story of the greatest technological backfire in history. In short, the Dr. Frankensteins of molecular biology and vaccine development have unleashed a malignant monster on mankind.

In his general education, intellect, curiosity, and imagination, Angus Dalgleish—Professor of Oncology, St. George’s University, London—towers above most in the medical profession. With his dedication to seeking the truth wherever it leads him, he possesses the highest scholarly virtue.

Humanity is now facing a disaster. The people responsible for the disaster have the most perverse incentive NOT to address it or even acknowledge it, because doing so would require admitting what they have unleashed on the world.

Please listen to this interview and share it with your friends.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture