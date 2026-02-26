COVID-19 Vaccines & Cancer: Interview with Angus Dalgleish

My interview this morning tells the story of the greatest technological backfire in history. In short, the Dr. Frankensteins of molecular biology and vaccine development have unleashed a malignant monster on mankind.

In his general education, intellect, curiosity, and imagination, Angus Dalgleish—Professor of Oncology, St. George’s University, London—towers above most in the medical profession. With his dedication to seeking the truth wherever it leads him, he possesses the highest scholarly virtue.

Humanity is now facing a disaster. The people responsible for the disaster have the most perverse incentive NOT to address it or even acknowledge it, because doing so would require admitting what they have unleashed on the world.

Please listen to this interview and share it with your friends.

