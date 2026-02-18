Major MMR Death Signal Exposed, COVID Shot Excess Deaths Confirmed — And the Bill That Could End 40 Years of Vaccine Immunity

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Last night on Brannon Howse Live, we broke three breaking developments that strike at the heart of the modern vaccine and regulatory regime:

A 2,657% higher death count linked to MMR/MMRV vaccination vs. measles infection since 1995

A natural experiment showing 98% of excess deaths were NOT from COVID

A bill from Rand Paul that could dismantle the 1986 liability shield protecting vaccine manufacturers

Our new study examined reported deaths in VAERS following MMR and MMRV vaccination in the United States.

We found:

A serious mortality safety signal following MMR/MMRV vaccination

60.9% of deaths occurred in children under age 2

Approximately 40% of deaths occurred within one week of injection

The majority of deaths occurred within two weeks of vaccination, demonstrating strong temporal clustering

24% of deaths were classified as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

Frequently reported clinical presentations included cardiac arrest, seizures, and encephalitis

When cumulative measles deaths since 1995 are compared with reported post-vaccination deaths, the ratio shows a 2,657% higher death count associated with the vaccine reports than with measles infection over the same timeframe.

If we take into account underreporting:

VAERS is a passive surveillance system and is widely recognized to substantially under capture adverse events from vaccinations, including deaths. A federally funded investigation led by Lazarus et al. for the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported to VAERS, implying a potential underreporting magnitude approaching 100-fold or greater when relying on spontaneous reporting alone 6. Using a deliberately conservative assumption, Rose et al. proposed an underreporting factor (URF) of approximately 31-fold for serious vaccine adverse events 13. Applying this conservative URF to the 193 MMR/MMRV-associated deaths reported since 1995 yields an adjusted estimate of approximately 5,983 deaths temporally associated with MMR/MMRV vaccination (31 × 193). When compared with the 7 documented measles infection–associated deaths since 1995, this extrapolated estimate corresponds to an approximately 85,371% higher number of measles vaccine-associated deaths than measles infection–associated deaths over the same period.

A new ecological study by Raphael Lataster examined four Australian regions in 2021 that shared three defining characteristics:

Minimal COVID-19 disease burden

Very brief lockdown periods

Greater than 90% mRNA vaccination uptake

This created a natural experiment allowing partial isolation of mRNA injection effects from infection or lockdown variables.

He found:

A sharp surge in excess mortality following high vaccination coverage

98% of excess deaths in those regions were not attributed to COVID-19

With low infection burden and limited non-pharmaceutical interventions, the mortality increase cannot be explained by viral spread or prolonged lockdown disruption in those regions.

This study strengthens the evidence base that mass mRNA injection campaigns result in mass deaths.

Under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, vaccine manufacturers are largely shielded from civil liability for injury and death claims.

Bill S.3853 introduced by Sen. Rand Paul seeks to eliminate that liability protection.

If enacted, manufacturers would once again face direct civil litigation for harms linked to their products.

The bill would collapse the vaccine cartel’s 40-year reign of penalty-free mass harm.

Conclusion

For decades, serious concerns about vaccine safety raised by parents, clinicians, and independent researchers were dismissed as anecdotal, irrational, or labeled “disinformation.”

However, they were correct the entire time. The evidence now speaks for itself.

The defining question is no longer whether data signals are present — it is whether policymakers, regulators, and courts are willing to confront them transparently and act accordingly. Independent research will continue. And accountability must follow.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

