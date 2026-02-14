The Global Biolab Complex Exposed

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Last night, I joined Matt Gaetz on One America News Network (OAN) to expose the newly mapped Global Biolab Complex and rogue “basement biolabs” being uncovered by law enforcement.

Rogue “Basement” Biolabs in U.S. Cities

Recent law enforcement actions uncovered suspected illicit biolab operations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Reedley, California. Authorities have indicated that both locations were connected to the same individual.

In late 2022, an illegal California biolab tied to China was shut down and cleared by authorities. It contained thousands of samples of pathogens, including HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and SARS-CoV-2, as well as nearly a thousand transgenic mice genetically engineered to mimic the human immune system. The biolab also contained a freezer labeled “Ebola”.

More recently, law enforcement raided an apparently connected laboratory located in a residential garage in Las Vegas, where refrigerators, laboratory equipment, and vials containing unknown liquids were discovered.

The Newly Mapped Global Biolab Complex

A newly published global mapping study in the Journal of Public Health provides the most comprehensive count to date of Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) and Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) laboratories worldwide:

3,625 total high-containment labs identified

Roughly half of global facilities are located in the United States

73% do not publicly disclose their locations or pathogen activities

91% of countries operating BSL-3 labs lack dual-use research oversight

Lab Leaks Are Very Common

Laboratory leaks occur more than one may expect. Blacksell et al found that, since 2001, there have been 309 confirmed and reported lab-acquired infections globally, with a vast majority (78.6%) occurring in the United States. This number is expected to be even higher because not all cases are reported to the media or published in peer-reviewed journals. The most common cause of pathogen escape is “procedural error”.

Our peer reviewed study titled, Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl, concluded that the current H5N1 bird flu outbreak likely originated from the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory—and not a single U.S. government agency has challenged our findings:

APR 2021 – USDA Southeast Poultry Research Lab (SEPRL) begins serial passage gain-of-function on H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4 viruses in mallard ducks.

JAN 2022 – H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b genotype B1.2 emerges near SEPRL.

MAR 2022 – B1.2 found in a dolphin for the first time in history, resulting in a fatal infection, just a few hundred miles from SEPRL.

MAR 2024 – H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b genotype B3.13 (genetically linked to B1.2) appears in cattle for the first time in history.

Given this information, there must be an immediate global moratorium on gain-of-function research, the identification of all illicit “basement” biolabs in the United States, and the destruction of all modified pathogens housed within the thousands of BSL-3 and BSL-4 laboratories worldwide.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.