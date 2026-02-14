By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long format episode of the Social Venture Podcast hosted by Joe Mkhitaryan. As of early 2026, Joe Mkhitaryan is a Los Angeles‑based media entrepreneur and host of the Social Venture Podcast, a long‑form interview show filmed in Burbank, California. His background blends business development, entertainment, and philanthropy; he founded several small production and marketing ventures focused on immigrant entrepreneurship and human‑interest storytelling within the Armenian‑American community.

Mkhitaryan’s interview style resembles that of independent podcasters such as Patrick Bet‑David—direct, conversational, and willing to host controversial medical or geopolitical guests outside the mainstream. The Social Venture Podcast markets itself as “a platform for the doers and disruptors shaping tomorrow’s society.” Episodes often feature investors, doctors, technologists, and activists discussing topics from startups to pandemic response and media censorship.

The February 2026 segment with Dr. Peter McCullough became one of his most‑viewed episodes because it bridged two audiences: those seeking post‑pandemic medical transparency. Alter AI assisted in this summary.

🩺 Social Venture Podcast — Joe Mkhitaryan with Dr. Peter McCullough (Recorded in Burbank, CA)

Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the world’s most published physicians, recounts his experience from the start of the pandemic and the subsequent political and commercial manipulation of public health. He argues that early treatment—not mass vaccination—was responsible for saving lives, and that government and corporate interests turned the planned pandemic into a profit‑driven enterprise.

⚙️ 2020: collapse of open discussion

McCullough recalls that when hospitals barred meetings of more than ten people, physicians lost the ability to exchange observations. Podcasts and professional forums that might have clarified clinical realities were “two years late.” He claims that by spring 2020, doctors were told to “protect themselves” rather than innovate care pathways. No major institution—Mayo, Harvard, UCLA—stepped forward as a center of COVID excellence. According to McCullough, hospitals instead chased government reimbursements for admitting and ventilating patients.

💊 Emergence of the “McCullough Protocol”

After seeing Italian autopsies showing micro‑clots rather than fluid‑filled lungs, McCullough built an ambulatory regimen of antivirals, anti‑inflammatories, nutraceuticals, corticosteroids, aspirin, and anticoagulants to prevent hospitalization. Published in the American Journal of Medicine (Aug 2020) and adopted by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, he says the protocol became the most used protocol worldwide. He faults U.S. public‑health agencies for refusing to distribute early treatment and for instead incentivizing late, hospital‑based care tied to ventilator use—devices he notes carried up to 90 % mortality early in the pandemic.

🧬 Lab origins & “bio‑power” politics

McCullough asserts that SARS‑CoV‑2 “came straight out of” the Wuhan Institute of Virology, citing congressional records and the writings of Senator Rand Paul. He links U.S. funding through EcoHealth Alliance to a broader system of bioweapons and countermeasure development inside DARPA and NIH, emphasizing that messenger‑RNA platform work began around 2012 under DARPA’s ADEPT‑P3 program. In his view, governments now wield power not by nuclear arms but through pathogens and antidotes—controlling both the disease and the remedy.

🏛️ Event 201 and global coordination

He references simulations such as SPARS Pandemic 2017 and Event 201 (2019)—organized by Johns Hopkins, the Gates Foundation, and the World Economic Forum—as rehearsals for mass vaccination campaigns. According to McCullough, the pandemic became a test of global compliance, echoed by comments at later WEF meetings describing COVID as “a compliance drill” for future emergencies.

💉 Vaccine critique

Calling Operation Warp Speed “the Great Gamble,” he says no other public voice warned in real time that pushing untested mRNA shots was reckless. He insists that clinical safety studies for cardio‑, geno‑, and neuro‑toxicity were skipped; boosters have since been authorized without new human trials. Reported vaccine harms—myocarditis, clotting, neurocognitive decline, and “turbo cancers”—he attributes to spike‑protein toxicity and contamination (e.g., SV40 fragments). He points to cases such as Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and sudden aggressive cancers in celebrities as illustrative patterns.

🧠 Autism, ADHD, and childhood shots

McCullough cites the McCullough Foundation’s 2025 report Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder, claiming data now justify renewed scrutiny of vaccines as contributors to neurodevelopmental disease in predisposed children. He notes the CDC quietly modified its website days after the report, admitting studies had not ruled out vaccination as a causal factor in autism. He advocates cutting the U.S. childhood schedule from 93 doses to roughly 38 (down to Danish levels), arguing that “a healthy child today is healthier with no vaccines at all” given sanitation and nutrition improvements.

⚖️ Government capture & corporate medicine

McCullough portrays a biopharmaceutical complex anchored by the WHO, WEF, Gates and Rockefeller foundations, CEPI, GAVI, and regulators such as FDA and CDC—“trillions of dollars and 12,000 CDC employees, nine billion‑dollar budget, giving advice but no patient care.” These structures, he says, enforce uniform directives that sideline independent physicians. Corporate health systems compress visits into 15 minutes, reducing patients to billing codes. His remedy: restore independent practice, seek second and third opinions, and keep medical autonomy out of government control.

🧘 Healthspan vs. lifespan

Touching on longevity, McCullough differentiates healthspan (years lived in good function) from lifespan, with an average 11‑year late‑life disability gap. He argues modern toxicity, poor diet, EMF exposure, and stress may shorten lives compared with earlier generations despite technological advances.

🌿 Personal initiatives and “Spike Detox”

The Wellness Company’s Ultimate Spike Detox, featuring nattokinase, bromelain + curcumin designed to clear residual spike protein is the most significant advancement to date for long-COVID and post-vaccine injury syndromes. McCullough encourages listeners to self‑check antibody levels via LabCorp’s $69 test kit. He believes lingering spike burden above 1,000 U/mL correlates with symptoms and risk of long term consequences. Spike detoxification takes a year or longer to reduce Spike antibodies to a safe level.

🧭 Closing message

“The government cannot determine our medical destiny.” Citizens, he concludes, must reclaim sovereignty over health, favor early prevention and independent inquiry, and dismantle the profit‑driven system that turned medicine into “a conveyor belt.” Open questioning and innovative protocols, not bureaucratic obedience, are the foundations of real science.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

