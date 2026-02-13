By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Lighthouse TV lead by Flavio Pasquino hosted two evenings (Feb 9, 10, 2026) at a packed venue for mainly healthcare providers in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands. Please enjoy the panel discussion at Battle for Science outlined by Alter AI.

📍 Panel Summary: “Battle for Science” – Apeldoorn, The Netherlands (Hosted by Lighthouse TV)

Faculty included:

Dr. Peter McCullough (US cardiologist), author John Leake, journalist Del Bigtree (The HighWire), microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Germany), Dr. Vibeke Manniche (Denmark), biomedical engineer Ivor Cummins (Ireland, moderator), geneticist Dr. Alexandra Henrion‑Caude (France), virologist Prof. Dr. Martin Haditsch (Austria), oncologist Prof. Dr. Angus Dalgleish (Ireland), psychologist Prof. Dr. Mattias Desmet (Belgium), Dr. Heiko Schöning (Germany), immunologist Prof. Dr. Theo Schetters (Netherlands), WHO whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger (Switzerland), Prof. Dr. Ronald Meester, Prof. Dr. Andreas Kinneging, epidemiologist Dr. Dick Bijl, science journalist Marcel Crok, biologist Dr. Maarten Fornerod, data analyst Maurice de Hond, and physicist Dr. Ferdinand Meeus, with former British MP Andrew Bridgen.

🧩 Overview

The “Battle for Science” panel assembled a group of international physicians, scientists, journalists, and analysts who questioned both the official management of the COVID‑19 pandemic and the broader assumptions underpinning vaccination policy. The recurring themes were data suppression, institutional corruption, public manipulation through fear, and the necessity of transparency in health systems.

🦠 COVID‑19 Mortality and Data Manipulation

Speakers argued that COVID death counts were inflated through redefinition of “deaths with COVID” rather than “from COVID.” They cited examples where PCR‑positive cases were automatically classified as COVID fatalities despite lacking pneumonia or relevant clinical findings. According to McCullough and others, adjudicated data suggested 10% or fewer genuine viral deaths, implying that hospital policy, misclassification, and financial incentives produced “statistical pandemics.” Lockdowns and medical mismanagement were said to have delayed treatments and caused later excess mortality starting mid‑2021.

Sweden was highlighted as proof that minimal restrictions led to lower excess deaths, emphasizing the role of natural immunity and social normalcy. Participants denounced the censoring of dissenting scientists and the “mass formation” of academia still loyal to the original narrative.

💉 Vaccine Safety, Incentives, and Legal Immunity

Panelists traced the roots of the vaccine industry’s power to the 1986 US liability shield, which removed financial accountability for adverse events.

They alleged that mRNA products were rolled out without full phase‑III trials, under data manipulation and media coercion. Concerns ranged from cancer risk and autoimmune disorders to rising autism and chronic disease in children. The VAERS and EudraVigilance registries were referenced as early signals ignored by regulators.

Some participants conceded that a few passive immunizations—notably for tetanus or rabies—can be justified, but the consensus among speakers was that mainstream childhood vaccines lack robust placebo‑controlled safety trials.

Dr. Bhakdi and Theo Schetters stressed that earlier declines in infectious disease mortality largely stemmed from sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, not vaccination.

🧠 Psychological and Sociological Dimensions

Mattias Desmet described “expert blindness” and herd conformity within universities as key engines of collective hypnosis. Del Bigtree framed modern medicine as a new religion of fear, in which elites replace divine order with technocratic control. The panel linked this to global institutions—the WHO, WEF, Gates and Rockefeller foundations—forming what McCullough called a biopharmaceutical complex.

💡 Call for Reform

The discussion concluded with appeals for:

Full access to public‑health datasets ,

Independent research into vaccine injuries and excess mortality ,

Development of holistic, decentralized healthcare systems independent of Big Pharma,

Empowerment of citizens to rebuild health sovereignty and demand justice for institutional wrongdoing.

Participants portrayed the gathering itself as evidence that scientific dissent is resurging and encouraged the audience to “stand up, connect, and create” a new era of medicine based on transparency, ethics, and respect for human autonomy.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation