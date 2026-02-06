By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Are you worried about cancer? This may be the most important Focal Points Podcast posted to date wonderfully summarized by Alter AI.

🌿 Raising Our Defenses Against Cancer: The Integrative Vision of Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Michael Gaeta

In their January 2026 interview on Focal Points, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and integrative clinician Dr. Michael Gaeta of the Gaeta Institute in Boulder, Colorado, presented a compelling blueprint for cancer prevention through nutrition, lifestyle, and botanical medicine. The conversation represented a confluence of conventional and naturopathic insights—the physician grounded in cardiology and epidemiology exchanging views with the clinician steeped in herbal and nutritional therapeutics. Together they painted a comprehensive portrait of how modern food choices, environmental stressors, and metabolic imbalances converge to create vulnerability to cancer—yet simultaneously revealed practical, evidence‑based strategies to restore physiological resilience and raise your defenses against the development of cancer in your body.