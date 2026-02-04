mRNA Injections Confirmed to Stay in the Body for Years as Bill Gates–Epstein Pandemic "Planning" Network Exposed

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined Maria Zeee on The Daily Pulse to discuss two explosive developments.

Irrefutable proof that COVID-19 “vaccine” mRNA, plasmid DNA, and spike protein can persist in humans for more than 3.5 years after injection. Newly surfaced documentation revealing communications between Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates regarding pandemic simulations and vaccines.

Vaccine mRNA, Plasmid DNA & Spike Protein Proven to Persist in Humans For Over 3.5 Years

We published what is, to our knowledge, one of the most comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine injury case studies to date.

This 55-year-old patient underwent:

40+ emergency department visits

200+ specialist evaluations across 18 medical disciplines

100+ advanced laboratory investigations

100+ imaging and functional studies

Across multiple biospecimens (plasma, circulating exosomes, PBMCs, and skin tissue) and multiple independent laboratories, we detected:

Vaccine-derived spike mRNA sequences in circulating exosomes more than 3.5 years after the final injection

Plasmid DNA elements (including spike gene sequences, ori regions, and SV40 enhancer sequences) in skin tissue

Persistent spike protein in plasma, exosomes, monocyte subsets, and skin tissue

Importantly:

SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibodies were negative across five separate timepoints and three laboratories

Nucleocapsid protein was not detected in tissue specimens

These findings effectively rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection as a source.

At minimum, this case demonstrates that in at least some individuals, vaccine-derived genetic sequences and spike protein can persist for years after mRNA vaccination — contradicting earlier false claims that the material would degrade rapidly. The next step is systematic population-level investigation.

Epstein, Gates & Pandemic Simulations

We also discussed email documentation indicating that Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates were communicating in 2017 on planning pandemic simulations.

Why was “software engineer” Bill Gates collaborating with a convicted child trafficker on pandemic simulations?

Sayer Ji conducted extensive research and uncovered what appears to be a possible Bill Gates–Epstein–JPMorgan network for pandemic/vaccine profiteering:

Here is the timeline:



2011: JPMorgan executives email Jeffrey Epstein asking for guidance on structuring a Bill Gates–linked donor-advised fund. In those emails, Epstein pushes language about “additional money for vaccines” and suggests creating an “offshore arm — especially for vaccines.”



2013: A Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation briefing describes the Global Health Investment Fund, targeting 5–7% financial returns on drug and vaccine development, backed by a 60% principal guarantee.



2015: The Gates Foundation corresponds with the International Peace Institute about pandemic preparedness discussions. IPI leadership had documented contact with Epstein.



January 2017: Text messages from Epstein’s phone describe “pandemic simulation” as a professional credential while discussing potential placements into Gates’ private office, pharmaceutical vaccine teams, and pandemic reinsurance roles.



March 2017: An internal planning document from Bill Gates’ private office (bgC3) lists “strain pandemic simulation” as a technical deliverable. The document was forwarded to Jeffrey Epstein.



May 2017: An email thread involving Epstein, Bill Gates, and Boris Nikolic references “pandemic” as a key long-term funding area.



October 2019: Event 201, co-hosted by the Gates Foundation, Johns Hopkins, and the World Economic Forum, simulates a novel coronavirus pandemic weeks before COVID-19 becomes public.



The rabbit hole runs DEEP.

Final Thoughts

We are at a critical inflection point. Longitudinal molecular evidence now shows that vaccine-derived genetic material and spike protein can persist for years in humans — contradicting earlier false claims of rapid degradation.

At the same time, pandemic planning networks run by billionaires and child traffickers are now being exposed.

One thing is certain: the public is waking up — and the truth cannot be contained indefinitely.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.