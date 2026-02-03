FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Oncogenicity of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus and COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr McCullough sits down with oncologist Dr. Wafik El-Deiry
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Feb 03, 2026
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long format interview the critical topic of COVID-19 turbo-cancers summarized by Alter AI.

🔍 1. Background and Rationale

Dr Peter McCullough invited Dr Wafik El‑Deiry following the publication of his Oncotarget review (Kuperwasser & El‑Deiry 2026) entitled “COVID vaccination and post‑infection cancer signals.” Dr El-Deiry is the Director of the Cancer Center at Brown University, founding co‑editor‑in‑chief of Oncotarget, internationally recognized for discovering the WAF1/p21 gene and TRAIL death receptor 5.

