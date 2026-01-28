One Year of MAHA Progress

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Just the News primetime on Real America’s Voice, hosted by Amanda Head and John Solomon, featured Dr. Peter McCullough discussing the first year of President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative under RFK Jr.’s leadership at HHS. The conversation presented MAHA’s sweeping public health overhaul as the most transformative reform in decades, spotlighting major 2025 accomplishments.

Dr. McCullough detailed how the childhood vaccine schedule was cut from 17 diseases to 11, eliminating 55 doses, including the removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the schedule entirely. He credited this shift to growing awareness of neurodevelopmental risks in susceptible children, with the CDC now acknowledging potential links between combination vaccines and autism. Broader efforts included removing fluoride from water, banning synthetic food dyes, and reversing the outdated food pyramid that long favored processed carbohydrates over nutrient-dense whole foods like seafood, beans, nuts, fresh fruits, vegetables.

McCullough also praised MAHA’s SNAP reform, co-led by RFK Jr. and Brooke Rollins, barring purchases of junk and processed foods with public assistance while guiding recipients toward fresh produce and protein—a move he said restores nutritional integrity and public accountability.

Head and Solomon emphasized that these changes often required circumventing entrenched federal bureaucracies resistant to reform. McCullough urged deeper engagement between HHS, medical schools, and public health institutions to build consensus around science-based—rather than politically driven—policy.

Closing the segment, the hosts highlighted MAHA’s blending of government reform, personal health empowerment, and environmental detoxification, framing it as a “foundational reset” for American well-being. McCullough concluded by noting that private-sector innovation in areas like peptide-based regenerative therapies complements the administration’s push to restore authentic health science to national policy. REGENERATE is a first-in-class product offered to you by the Wellness Company.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points