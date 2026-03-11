MASSIVE EPIDEMIC OF VACCINE INJURY: Overwhelming Evidence Reaches Washington, D.C.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I had the honor of speaking at the Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury (MEVI) Round Table hosted by the MAHA Institute in Washington, D.C. The event was a major success, with panelists presenting extensive scientific evidence to the media and public demonstrating that vaccines are, in fact, a significant contributor to America’s disastrous chronic disease epidemic—where nearly 60% of Americans now suffer from at least one chronic disease.

The attached video is a compilation of my segments from the Round Table. Below is a summary of my discussion, along with the key studies and data supporting the points I presented.

My Entry Into Vaccine Safety Research

My work in this field began while studying epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. During my time as a student, I was able to secure an internship with Dr. Peter McCullough to conduct a systematic review of autopsy findings following COVID-19 vaccination.

When I began researching deaths following COVID-19 vaccination, professors warned me that pursuing this topic would end my career. Thankfully, I did not listen to them and proceeded anyway.

The study ultimately examined 325 autopsy cases worldwide in which individuals died shortly after receiving COVID-19 injections.

After independent adjudication of each case:

73.9% of deaths were determined to be directly caused by or contributed to by the vaccine.

The study was initially published in Forensic Science International and quickly became the most accessed paper in the world, before being illegally retracted by the Journal Cartel and later republished after a second peer review.

You can now read it here.

All 13 Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Studies Found the Same Pattern

To determine whether vaccines improve health outcomes, the proper comparison is vaccinated children vs. completely unvaccinated children. There are now 13 studies making this comparison.

All show the same pattern: vaccinated children are significantly sicker across all health outcomes.

12 of the vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies are in Table 4 of our autism report:

The 13th vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study used Louisiana Department of Health death records and found that infants vaccinated at 2 months are 68% more likely to die in the following month than unvaccinated infants.

The Henry Ford Study

One of the most important datasets comes from the Henry Ford Health System vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study, which followed ~18,000 children from birth to approximately age 10.

57% of vaccinated children developed at least one chronic disease by age 10.

Only 17% of the unvaccinated developed at least one chronic disease.

For comparison:

~40% of U.S. children currently have at least one chronic disease.

Our peer-reviewed reanalysis of this Henry Ford dataset examined the raw numbers peeled away from modeling. All 22 chronic disease categories appeared at higher proportional rates in vaccinated children:

1. Chronic health condition (any)

0.2866 vs 0.0818 → 3.50× higher (+250%)

2. Asthma

0.1736 vs 0.0266 → 6.53× higher (+553%)

3. Atopic disease

0.0573 vs 0.0118 → 4.86× higher (+386%)

4. Autoimmune disease

0.0122 vs 0.0010 → 12.2× higher (+1,120%)

5. Brain dysfunction

0.0005 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

6. Cancer

0.0102 vs 0.0066 → 1.54× higher (+54%)

7. Diabetes

0.0025 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

8. Food allergy

0.0349 vs 0.0153 → 2.28× higher (+128%)

9. Mental health disorder

0.0207 vs 0.0026 → 7.96× higher (+696%)

10. Neurodevelopmental disorder (umbrella)

0.0623 vs 0.0046 → 13.54× higher (+1,254%)

11. ADHD

0.0159 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

12. Autism

0.0014 vs 0.0005 → 2.8× higher (+180%)

13. Behavioral disability

0.0100 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

14. Developmental delay

0.0133 vs 0.0026 → 5.12× higher (+412%)

15. Learning disability

0.0039 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

16. Intellectual disability

0.0003 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

17. Speech disorder

0.0280 vs 0.0031 → 9.03× higher (+803%)

18. Motor disability

0.0091 vs 0.0010 → 9.1× higher (+810%)

19. Tics

0.0028 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

20. Other psychological disability

0.0005 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

21. Neurological disorder

0.0077 vs 0.0061 → 1.26× higher (+26%)

22. Seizure disorder

0.0193 vs 0.0061 → 3.16× higher (+216%)

MMR and MMRV Vaccines Linked to 2,657% More U.S. Deaths Than Measles Infection Since 1995

Our study titled, Deaths Following MMR and MMRV Vaccination in the United States, analyzed death reports following MMR and MMRV vaccination using the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and identified a serious mortality safety signal.

We found an alarming number of deaths among infants and toddlers within days of receiving MMR/MMRV vaccines — often from SIDS, cardiac arrest, and encephalitis.

We also found:

MMR/MMRV shots are linked to 2,657% more U.S. deaths than measles since 1995

60.9% of deaths occurred in children under age 2

40% of deaths occurred within one week of vaccination

The majority of deaths occurred within two weeks of vaccination

24% of deaths were classified as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

After gaining global attention, ResearchGate DELETED our study for “posing a risk of leading to a threat to public security or public health.”

mRNA Vaccines Invade The Entire Body

Multiple independent studies now show mRNA vaccines distribute throughout and human body deposit in vital organs, persisting for years:

Baumeier et al found vaccine Spike protein with inflammation directly in the cardiac tissue of individuals with COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis.

Krauson et al detected Pfizer vaccine mRNA in the heart tissue of recently vaccinated deceased individuals.

Morz found only Spike protein but no nucleocapsid protein within the foci of inflammation in both the brain and the heart of a deceased triple-vaccinated individual.

Mikami et al found vaccine Spike protein with no nucleocapsid in a COVID-19 vaccinated person’s thalamus, pons, and pituitary and adrenal glands.

Ota et al found vaccine mRNA and Spike protein are found in hemorrhagic stroke patients’ brains up to 17 months post-vaccination.

Bartmann et al found vaccine mRNA and Spike protein inside human placentas and fetal immune cells—even in mothers vaccinated before pregnancy.

Hulscher et al found vaccine mRNA, plasmid DNA, and spike protein in an mRNA injured patient 3.5 YEARS after his last Pfizer shot— independently confirmed across multiple labs, biospecimens, and time points using multiple methods.

These findings confirm that the injected genetic material and expressed spike protein distribute widely throughout the body and can last for multiple years.

mRNA Vaccine Fertility Destruction

Karaman et al found that mRNA injections decimate the ovarian system in rats. They found a >60% destruction of primordial follicles — the non-renewable egg reserve, wiping out fertility potential.

Unfortunately, a recent study by Manniche et al indicates that these ovarian reserve destruction findings likely DO translate to humans. Among ~1.3 million Czech women aged 18–39, those vaccinated against COVID-19 had ~33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women.

Thus, it’s no surprise we are now experiencing a total collapse in birth rates.

Amyloid Microclots Detected in 100% of COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals Tested

A peer-reviewed study revealed one of the most consequential biological findings of the pandemic era — and the authors never acknowledge it: Every single vaccinated participant in the study had fibrinolysis-resistant, ThT-positive amyloid microclots circulating in their blood.

Hidden in the supplementary tables is a demographic and biochemical pattern that completely reframes the paper:

94% of all participants were vaccinated.

100% of these vaccinated individuals had amyloid microclots — including every “healthy control.”

The condition labeled “Long COVID” occurred almost entirely in a heavily vaccinated population, without any laboratory confirmation of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. In reality, the study is observing Long VACCINE pathology, not Long COVID.

And because the authors’ own mechanistic experiments show that purified spike protein alone produces these amyloid, fibrinolysis-resistant clots, the implications are profound.

These misfolded protein structures likely accumulate into the massive white fibrous clots being pulled from corpses worldwide, as documented by the Global Embalmer Surveys conducted by former USAF Major Tom Haviland.

Estimated U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Death Toll

Three independent mortality estimation approaches converge on a catastrophic conclusion: 470,000–840,000 American COVID-19 “vaccine” deaths.

Using weekly CDC WONDER mortality data, Ethical Skeptic estimates excess non-COVID natural-cause deaths likely attributable to the mRNA vaccination campaign, identifying a sharp inflection beginning Week 14 of 2021 that coincides with rapid vaccine uptake. Anchored to a 2014–2019 baseline and adjusted for the pull-forward effect, the Week 25, 2025 update estimates approximately 843,922 mRNA-associated deaths as of June 21, 2025, with the excess persisting at roughly 2,000–4,000 deaths per week.

CDC VAERS currently reports 19,355 U.S. vaccine-associated deaths. Applying a conservative under-reporting factor of 31, consistent with prior evaluations of passive surveillance systems, implies approximately 600,000 U.S. deaths.

A Florida cohort study (n = 1.47 million) found a 36% higher non-COVID all-cause mortality rate among Pfizer recipients compared to Moderna. When conservatively extrapolated to the national population (approximately 150 million Pfizer recipients), this yields an estimated 470,000 excess U.S. deaths attributable to Pfizer mRNA injections alone.

These estimates exceed total U.S. combat deaths from World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War , and the Iraq War combined.

Taken together, these independent lines of evidence indicate a sustained mass-casualty event that has been systematically minimized through delayed acknowledgment, limited disclosure, passive surveillance, and regulatory inaction.

Conclusion

Public sentiment has shifted dramatically since 2021. A recent Rasmussen survey found that over 56% of American voters now believe COVID-19 vaccines caused mass deaths.

Yet despite mounting safety signals, the CDC reports that 9% of American children received the latest COVID-19 booster—over 6 million children, including infants as young as six months old.

With the growing body of documented harms and the increasing awareness among the public, it is time to put an end to this madness.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

