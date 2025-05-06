By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Last week, I reported on the study headed by MIT Professor Retsef Levi and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo titled, Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality after Initial COVID-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or mRNA-1273 among Adults Living in Florida:

Among 1.47 million Florida adults, those who received Pfizer's BNT162b2 vaccine had higher 12-month risks of all-cause, cardiovascular, COVID-19, and non-COVID-19 mortality compared to Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine recipients. However, upon closer inspection, the study is much more valuable than a simple brand comparison.

Recently, Steve Kirsch conducted further analysis of the study’s findings, plausibly extrapolating a conservative estimate of 470,000 American deaths from the Pfizer mRNA shots alone:

Here’s how the estimate was calculated:

Key Assumptions:

An estimated 250 million Americans received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Of those, 60% received the Pfizer vaccine → 150 million people

The baseline annual all-cause mortality rate in the U.S. is approximately 0.87% (pre-COVID average)

→ So the expected annual deaths among 150 million Pfizer recipients would be:

150M × 0.0087 = 1.305 million deaths

Now apply the study’s reported 36% increase in non-COVID all-cause mortality (NCACM) among Pfizer recipients (vs. Moderna):

1.305M × 0.36 = ~470,000 excess deaths

This translates to roughly 1 death per 636 doses administered, or a Pfizer vDFR (vaccine dose fatality rate) of 0.157%. As Steve pointed out, this figure corroborates a study by Redert, who found an average COVID-19 vaccine DFR of ~0.15% across 17 European countries.

It’s important to note that the 36% increase in non-COVID all-cause mortality is compared to another extraordinarily dangerous mRNA injection. Thus, the estimate of 470,000 American deaths is highly conservative, as the true increase in mortality compared to being unvaccinated is likely much higher.

This also means that the VAERS extrapolation of over 600,000 U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deaths is not only highly plausible, but a conservative estimate as well. The deadly COVID-19 mRNA injections, still being administered to millions of American children, are responsible for more American casualties than World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined:

It’s no surprise that Minnesota lawmakers filed Bill HF3219 to designate mRNA injections as biological weapons of mass destruction:

If governments continue to ignore this catastrophe despite overwhelming evidence, the major loss of trust in our public health institutions could become irreversible.

