Minnesota Representative Shane Mekeland has introduced Bill HF3129, the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” to:

designate mRNA injections and products as weapons of mass destruction according to section 609.712 and to prohibit possession or distribution of the mRNA injections and products in the state.

Minnesota Statutes § 609.712 criminalizes the development, possession, or use of weapons of mass destruction, including biological agents, recombinant or synthetic nucleic acids, and delivery systems that may cause widespread death, serious injury, or disruption to public safety. The statute defines “biological agents” broadly to include any virus or genetically engineered element capable of causing disease or biological malfunction in humans.

By referencing this statute, the legislature affirms that mRNA-based injections—particularly those using modified nucleosides to produce synthetic Spike proteins or alter gene expression—fit the statutory definition of a biological agent capable of mass harm. This bill, therefore, applies the existing legal framework of § 609.712 to classify and prohibit such products under criminal law within the state of Minnesota.

According to the peer-reviewed literature and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the COVID-19 mRNA injections have caused widespread harm and death. In fact, they are estimated to have killed more people than 121 Hiroshima nuclear bombings:

Filing this bill would not have been possible without the critical work of Dr. Joseph Sansone, who originally drafted the model legislation on which this bill is based. His tireless advocacy and early legal framework helped pave the way for states like Minnesota to take bold action against experimental gene-based technologies.

According to Dr. Sansone:

The only path to victory for any states’ legislative efforts is recognizing that mRNA injections and products are in fact biological and technological weapons in violation of a state’s bioweapon law. That wipes away all liability shields and claims of protections.

In light of the overwhelming evidence and the clear statutory framework, it is both scientifically and legally justified to classify mRNA injections as biological weapons of mass destruction. Bill HF3219 represents a historic step toward restoring public safety, medical integrity, and state sovereignty in the face of unprecedented biotechnological threats.

