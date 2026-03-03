"Killed to Order": Interview with Jan Jekielek

Falun Gong is a Chinese spiritual discipline based on the core principles of Truthfulness (Zhen), Compassion (Shan), and Tolerance/Forbearance (Ren). These moral teachings direct the individual to focus on self-improvement with five gentle exercises to enhance health, energy, and spiritual cultivation.

Falun Gong was introduced to China in 1992 and quickly embraced by millions. In July 1999, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched a massive campaign against the 100 million people practicing the discipline. The campaign involved book burnings, mass-arrests, imprisonment, torture and forced reeducation.

This crackdown resulted in the imprisonment of around a million people, many of whom were relatively young and in excellent physical condition. With the development of China’s booming organ transplant industry, these prisoners of conscience came to be viewed by the CCP as commercially valuable bodies for organ harvesting.

Please listen to my interview with Jan Jekielek about his new book, Killed to Order: China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary. We discuss the history of communist thought and practice going back to the Bolshevik Revolution, and how Mao Tse-tung imposed the same homicidal ideology on the people of China, killing tens of millions during Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution.

Jan’s book examines China’s industrial-scale, state-sanctioned organ harvesting industry. The Chinese government denies the allegations, claiming it ceased using organs from executed prisoners in 2015 and now relies on a voluntary donation system.

While this ghoulish enterprise may seem like a niche topic, in fact, as Jan points out, the industry is a vivid illustration of the ice-cold, pitiless logic of collectivism, which regards individual humans as expendable bodies that can be slaughtered like livestock.

I find the book especially interesting as an expression of the psychology that prevents most people from recognizing that humans—especially those who are drawn to acquiring the power wielded by a centralized state—are capable of committing every conceivable atrocity.

Killed to Order is not only a critical analysis of the CCP, but also a cautionary tale of what could happen in the United States if our federal government were to ever subvert our Constitution altogether. During the pandemic, we saw how quickly public health officials and politicians were titillated by the opportunity to wield emergency power while fantasizing about being Churchillian saviors. Such officials should always be regarded with extreme suspicion.

Please click on the cover image below to pre-order your copy of Killed to Order and help make Jan’s book a New York Times bestseller when it’s released on March 17, 2026.

