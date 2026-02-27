By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company I oversaw the development of an important guide that most individuals should read and understand about the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein that they were exposed to during the pandemic. Alter AI assisted in this summary I had with Dr Michael Gaeta walking through the document on “Monday’s with Michael.”

In a February 23, 2026 interview hosted by the Gaeta Institute in Boulder, Colorado, Dr. Michael Gaeta welcomed cardiologist and Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, Dr. Peter McCullough, to discuss The Spike Protein Guide and his Base Spike Detoxification Protocol. Their conversation focused on the biology of the SARS‑CoV‑2 spike protein, vaccine‑related injury syndromes, diagnostic methods, and emerging natural therapies for detoxification and recovery.

Dr. McCullough began by explaining that the SARS‑CoV‑2 spike protein—engineered at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to bind to human ACE2 receptors—is resistant to degradation by normal human enzymes. He stated that persistent spike and mRNA fragments have now been detected in tissues up to 3.6 years following vaccination, supporting his belief that the protein’s persistence underlies conditions including long‑COVID, myocarditis, clotting disorders, neurological problems, and autoimmune phenomena. The pair criticized federal long‑COVID research programs for ignoring the spike protein itself, asserting that institutional medicine misframed the issue as one of “inflammation management” rather than identifying and removing the underlying protein.

McCullough described broad spike distribution throughout the lungs, heart, brain, kidneys, gut, and skin—verified in 300 + studies, he said—producing micro‑clotting and vascular inflammation. He emphasized factors that worsen outcomes: age, poor baseline health, and environmental toxin exposure. Shedding, he explained, likely involves exosomal spike protein in sweat and breath but not transfer of mRNA; symptoms from exposure are said to be brief. Sweat glands were highlighted as a natural elimination route, motivating the recommendation of regular exercise, outdoor heat exposure, and infrared saunas to aid detoxification.

Diagnostic approaches include the LabCorp Roche‑Elecsys quantitative spike antibody test (about $69 online) as an indirect measure of body burden:

< 1,000 U/mL = low risk;

5,000–25,000 U/mL = elevated in long‑COVID or vaccine injury.

He advised repeating tests every 9–12 months, combined with markers such as troponin, BNP, galectin‑3, and D‑dimer to assess heart inflammation and micro‑clotting.

For treatment, McCullough outlined the Base Spike Detox—a triple enzyme regimen aimed at dissolving the spike protein:

Nattokinase – 4000 FU (200 mg) twice daily Bromelain – 500 mg daily Curcumin – 500–1000 mg twice daily (liposomal or with piperine)

He advised taking these on an empty stomach and monitoring for bleeding, especially if combined with anticoagulants. Typical duration: 9 to 12 months or longer. The formulation corresponds to The Wellness Company’s Ultimate Spike Detox supplement. He occasionally adds N‑acetylcysteine (NAC), hydroxychloroquine for autoimmune activity, ivermectin for persistent infection, colchicine for myocarditis, and lifestyle measures such as sweating, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and micro‑circulation devices (e.g. PEMF or Beamer).

McCullough noted that single remedies rarely succeed; layered, natural approaches appear most effective for reducing antibody titers and symptoms. He cited thousands of patients treated with minimal adverse events and emphasized that the protocol is unpatented and open for clinical adaptation. Concluding, both doctors criticized governmental neglect of spike‑protein injury research and called on independent clinicians to continue empirical treatment and publication.

