COVID-19 “Vaccines” Are Likely One of the Largest Carcinogenic Exposures in History

I joined Kristi Leigh on Lindell TV’s DC Dispatch to unpack why the COVID-19 “vaccines”, administered to over 70% of the global population, likely represent one of the largest carcinogenic exposures in history.
Over 100 studies indicate that mRNA injections:
1. Increase your risk of 7 major cancers
2. Integrate into human genomes
3. Disrupt THOUSANDS of critical genes
4. Drive genome instability
5. Enable tumor immune escape
6. Suppress DNA repair mechanisms
7. Drive chronic inflammation
8. Cause immune dysregulation (↓T-cells, ↓type I IFN)
9. Disrupt microRNA networks controlling growth/apoptosis
10. Activate oncogenic signaling (MAPK, PI3K/AKT/mTOR)
11. Remodel the tumor microenvironment
12. Reactivate dormant cancers
13. Block innate immune sensing (TLR inhibition)
14. Produce aberrant proteins (frameshift errors)
15. Induce immune exhaustion
16. Promote IgG4 class switching
17. Contain plasmid DNA including SV40
18. Disrupt RAS signaling
19. Damage the microbiome
20. Increase treatment resistance
The evidence is now undeniable:
17 Ways mRNA Shots May Induce Cancer, According to 100 Studies
First Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers
Second Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers
Systematic Review Documents 300+ Peer-Reviewed COVID Shot Turbo Cancer Cases Across 27 Countries
mRNA “Vaccine” Genomic integration Found in Stage IV Bladder Cancer Patient
mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease
mRNA “Vaccine” Spike Protein Detected in Both the Cytoplasm and Nuclei of Metastatic Breast Cancer Cells
First Peer-Reviewed Paper Defines COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancer
Based on this evidence, there is absolutely no reason these shots should still be authorized for injection into human beings. All future mRNA technology will encounter these same risks. The mad scientists racing to develop them are completely ignoring all of this and represent a danger to public health.
In addition to turbo cancers, we also discussed our new MMR vaccine death signal study and Rand Paul’s new bill that would erase the vaccine cartel’s 40-year liability shield.
