COVID-19 “Vaccines” Are Likely One of the Largest Carcinogenic Exposures in History

I joined Kristi Leigh on Lindell TV’s DC Dispatch to unpack why the COVID-19 “vaccines”, administered to over 70% of the global population, likely represent one of the largest carcinogenic exposures in history.

Over 100 studies indicate that mRNA injections:



1. Increase your risk of 7 major cancers

2. Integrate into human genomes

3. Disrupt THOUSANDS of critical genes

4. Drive genome instability

5. Enable tumor immune escape

6. Suppress DNA repair mechanisms

7. Drive chronic inflammation

8. Cause immune dysregulation (↓T-cells, ↓type I IFN)

9. Disrupt microRNA networks controlling growth/apoptosis

10. Activate oncogenic signaling (MAPK, PI3K/AKT/mTOR)

11. Remodel the tumor microenvironment

12. Reactivate dormant cancers

13. Block innate immune sensing (TLR inhibition)

14. Produce aberrant proteins (frameshift errors)

15. Induce immune exhaustion

16. Promote IgG4 class switching

17. Contain plasmid DNA including SV40

18. Disrupt RAS signaling

19. Damage the microbiome

20. Increase treatment resistance

The evidence is now undeniable:

Based on this evidence, there is absolutely no reason these shots should still be authorized for injection into human beings. All future mRNA technology will encounter these same risks. The mad scientists racing to develop them are completely ignoring all of this and represent a danger to public health.

In addition to turbo cancers, we also discussed our new MMR vaccine death signal study and Rand Paul’s new bill that would erase the vaccine cartel’s 40-year liability shield.

