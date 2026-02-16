New Inverted Food Pyramid Driven by Confirmation Bias

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

While the new MAHA inverted food pyramid satisfied the small numbers of keto-carnivores in America, could the new approach present harm to the population at large? Alter AI assisted in summarizing my interview with Dr. John E. Lewis.

In this 47-minute discussion, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough speaks with Dr. John Lewis, a long-serving research scientist and faculty member in psychiatry and family medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The focus is the “new inverted food pyramid” associated with President Trump, Health Secretary RFK Jr., and the current federal dietary guidelines. Dr. Lewis—who is a 27-year vegan—joined McCullough to critique this radical departure from historical nutrition science and to discuss his Alzheimer’s research on plant-derived polysaccharides.

