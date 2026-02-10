The Cancer Prevention Mindset

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief interview with Dr McCullough on Just the News with Amanda Head and John Solomon during February, 2026 which is Cancer Prevention Month.

Cancer Prevention Month, observed each February, is dedicated to raising awareness about ways to reduce cancer risk. It focuses on promoting healthy lifestyle choices, diet, supplements, early detection, and preventive care—such as regular screenings, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, maintaining a cancer prevention diet, anti-cancer culinary and medicinal herbs, staying active, and protecting against harmful environmental exposures—to help prevent cancer before it starts.

