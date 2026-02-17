Public Impetus for Cancer Innovation

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief update I gave on Real America’s Voice American Sunrise with Dr. Gina Loudon concerning the need for cancer prevention. About 4–5 million Americans are estimated to be in active cancer treatment or within the initial phase of treatment at any given time. This estimate is derived from prevalence models showing that ~50–51% of cancer survivors were diagnosed within the past 10 years, with a substantial subset diagnosed within the past 1–2 years, when active treatment is most common. That means 18.6 million Americans were living with a history of cancer as of January 1, 2025 equaling about 1 in every 18 Americans and projected to exceed 22 million by 2035.

Sources: ACS Cancer Treatment & Survivorship Statistics, 2025; NCI survivorship modeling.