Please enjoy this episode of “Splittin’ the Atom” with Jen O’Brien. A central point made is the rationale against vaccination in a widely prevalent viral upper respiratory illness. Alter AI supported this statement.

Non‑sterilizing vaccines—those that prevent severe disease but fail to block infection or transmission—create an environment ripe for pathogen evolution. In the context of highly transmissible upper respiratory viruses such as SARS‑CoV‑2, widespread use of these vaccines imposes uneven immune pressure on the viral population. Breakthrough infections in vaccinated hosts expose the virus to sub‑neutralizing levels of systemic (not mucousal IgA) antibodies and memory immune responses that select for mutations capable of partial immune escape. These “escape variants” replicate despite prior immunity, gradually outcompeting strains that remain sensitive to vaccine‑induced responses.

Because vaccine immunity wanes rapidly, reinfection cycles continue, giving each viral generation further opportunity to adapt. Modeling studies show that vaccination can maximize antigenic escape pressure when vaccinated individuals contribute substantially to spread of the illness. Over time, this selective dynamic favors variants with altered epitopes, higher transmissibility, and resistance to monoclonal antibodies—precisely the trajectory seen as SARS‑CoV‑2 evolved from Alpha through Omicron.

No one on Trump’s coronavirus team in the fall of 2020 mentioned the possibility of viral resistance to the poorly conceived COVID-19 vaccines. This was a stupendous, massive public health blunder not yet recognized.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

References:

