Cancer Risks Abound, Solutions are Near

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
There have been many discussions on television and in posts concerning the rise of cancer over the pandemic years and its continued rise particularly among young people. Please enjoy this upbeat final conversation on the topic where I appeared on Real America’s Voice, American Sunrise.
Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company